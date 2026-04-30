

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) exposed a huge scam by Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), stating they are using the Budget Reconciliation Process to pass the SAVE Act. This will be spiked by the Senate parliamentarian.

Both Thune and Graham are banking on conservatives cheering the “effort”, regardless of whether they actually succeed.

This isn’t leadership; it’s theater. And Mike Lee says he won’t applaud.

In July the House passed the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, on a near-party line vote. While many claim non-citizens voting is a fringe concern, there are loopholes across the country that allow people who shouldn’t be eligible to register and vote.

Federal law prohibits this, however, enforcement is based upon individual state election agencies doing their jobs. Many Democrats cry “voter suppression.” Securing elections, however, is simple common-sense. Lee understands this and continues to advocate for states to implement electoral integrity without federal government interference.

Enter Thune and Graham’s ruse, as outlined by Lee on X. Thune and Graham want to add the SAVE Act to a reconciliation package. While this sounds like a smart way around the filibuster, it violates one very important rule of reconciliation.

Under the Byrd Rule, reconciliation can only deal with fiscal issues. Election integrity does not meet these criteria.

The Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will dismiss it quicker than she would reject an obviously bad check. According to Lee, no one can be trusted; this was always part of the plan.

That plan? It’s detailed below for our subscribers.