Almost all OECD countries require citizens to have an ID to vote, yet the radical left acts like the GOP’s efforts to require voters to show an ID are a radical move.



Presenting an ID to vote should be the norm, especially in cases like the United States, where there has been a flood of illegal immigration and lax ID laws, creating an environment where fraudulently voting is very easy.



Without preventive measures, the DNCs will continue to allow illegal immigrants to vote, potentially flipping key states like Texas. This is an immoral power move from the left, and we need the correct legislation in place to fight these minions.



Mike Lee’s SAVE Act would help end illegal voting. This move comes at a time when we know that illegal immigrants have easily been able to obtain IDs. We have also caught China shipping thousands of fake IDs to the United States right before the election.



Without a secure election process, the United States will surely crumble. Mike Lee is one of the few heroes fighting for the integrity of our election process.





Mike Lee Slams the Left on Illegal Voting





US federal agencies have done everything they can to destroy the credibility of our elections. Despite substantial efforts from politicians like Trump and Lee, we still have ample problems with the integrity of our elections in 2026 and beyond.





Mike Lee has perpetually called out the lies and hypocrisy of the left, who claim that non-citizens never vote.

WHY IS AN ILLEGAL ALIEN EARNING A 6-FIGURE SALARY?



A case like this shows just how broken our system is and how easy it is for illegal aliens to vote in our elections, as they can also be hired for prestigious positions.

The DNC can’t be trusted when they claim non-citizens don’t vote just because it is technically illegal to do so. There are plenty of loopholes, which consist of a brutal combination of blue fraud and even foreign interference in our elections.

Blue politicians have no regard or respect for the law and have done more to advocate for criminals than the American public.

WHAT ABOUT THE VICTIMS?

Many illegal immigrants pose major safety risks to our communities, and it should also be common sense that we prevent them from voting. The left has sold its principles to buy these votes.



Mike Lee has been pushing for new legislation to ensure that Democrats do not destroy the integrity of our elections. The new SAVE Act would help ensure that individuals have to provide proof of citizenship before voting in the US elections.

PEOPLE ACT LIKE THE UNITED STATES IS THE ONLY COUNTRY DOING THIS.

This is yet again more propaganda from the mainstream news losers, who are running on fumes after being trounced by the Trump administration. Take a look at the long list of countries that all require voter ID, a common-sense measure that Lee is trying to bring to reality.

EVEN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES HAVE THIS REQUIREMENT. WHY ARE WE STILL TRAPPED IN BANANA REPUBLIC LAND?

What Mike Lee is pushing for is rational and widely accepted in a plethora of countries. The move to oppose this is simply a DNC strategy to illegally harvest more votes and bring their failed policies to other swing states in the country.







Leftist Election Lies



Since there is no logical reason to prevent the use of IDs in the voting process, the DNC has had to resort to lies and propaganda.



The DNC has claimed that it’s illegal for non-citizens to vote, ignoring the fact that many illegal aliens did vote in the election. When this gaslighting doesn’t work, they try to claim that it is very rare, as if our weak process, where many states don’t require IDs, is going to catch everyone.

There are plenty of examples of systemic voter fraud at the local level, and now it is spreading. For example, a DNC politician in Philadelphia was convicted of voter fraud in a local election.

Pennsylvania is a major swing state, one that Trump secured a victory in by a very slim margin. The wicked activity of the DNC, particularly in swing states like this, poses a major threat to our civil liberties.

Mike Lee has shown how easy it is for non-citizens to obtain a driver’s license, which they can use to fraudulently vote in elections.

More than 10 million illegal aliens entered the country under the Biden crime administration. This is going to be a massive issue in future elections if politicians like Lee don’t introduce proper legislation to combat illegal voting.



In 2022, Congress noted that there were 20 million non-citizens in the United States who could easily fraudulently obtain an ID to vote. The SAVE Act is the only way to stop this madness.

We have to remember that foreign governments are also playing a conniving role in this, as they love autopilot presidents like Biden, who didn’t even know what he was signing when he was the president.



Kash Patel also showed how the Chinese government was involved in creating and distributing fake IDs just months before the last election.

Some states do not even require an ID to vote, and at the moment, only 36 states do. There needs to be consistency on this topic, which is why the federal government should overrule state regulations and make presenting an ID to vote mandatory.

Most of the states that don’t require voter IDs happen to be blue, for some magical reason that will forever be unknown by mankind.

There is no reason not to require someone to show an ID. If a 30 year old can be asked to show his ID to buy a 6-pack of beer, why is it abnormal for him to also show his ID when he votes?





Fighting for the Future

Americans deserve fair elections, and they should be able to trust the federal agencies that their taxes fund. However, the combination of lax ID laws and lies from the FBI makes this feat impossible until we massively clean up this issue on the federal level.



Citizens have had to foot the bill for illegal immigrants in many areas, and now select state governments have also allowed them to vote in elections.



The growth in illegal immigrants has also put a strain on our healthcare system and has even led to a spike in housing prices in certain communities. Only taxpayers should be allowed to vote, and they made it clear last election how they felt about illegal immigration.



We should also consider examples like Venezuela, which has collapsed amid election disputes and many other reasons, characteristics that the left is embracing.



The REAL ID enforcement spearheaded by Noem will help us avoid having citizens illegally enter the country and commit crimes and/or illegally vote. Lee’s SAVE Act will also help save the integrity of our elections, a move that could help bring back political stability to the United States.