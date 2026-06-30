A number of factors contribute to the gap between the U.S. public’s expressed desire to prevent ineligible persons from voting and the relative lack of effective election security protections at the federal level.

One such factor is the apparent influence of elite interests on some of the politicians elected to represent the people.

For example, in a recent post on X, Sen. Mike Lee (UT) stated that the SAVE Act, which would require applicants to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote in federal elections, faces opposition within the United States Senate.

Sen. Lee noted that although polls conducted throughout the nation have demonstrated overwhelming support for requiring applicants to prove their U.S. citizenship prior to registering to vote in federal elections, many Republican members of Congress have been unwilling to support the SAVE Act.

In fact, Sen. Lee stated that many members of Congress appear to be willing to ignore the will of their constituents regarding issues such as border security and election integrity.

But why? It’s a question most are confused by and craving an answer to. The truth is outlined below for subscribers.