The founding of the United States was arguably one of the most successful economic and political experiments, as our founding fathers were able to create a system that offset the risk of a rapid political decline. However, this model has no hope of prospering if the public servants in this country decide to bail on the constitution and deceive the public.



What we have witnessed in the past few decades, largely during 2020-2024, has been a complete pivot from these core values of the Constitution. Naturally, our government has been a magnet for incompetent and corrupt career politicians, many of whom belong in a nursing home.

We truly are in a 1776 moment. Luckily, our odds of success are much greater as we have a strong cabinet that can help us begin to truly drain the swamp. Mike Lee has done an excellent job of exposing some of the pain points in the American government and alerting these career politicians that we the people are awake. Some of the stunts career politicians have pulled have made the US government a laughing stock, but they will have a much harder time doing this in 2025.

Turning the White House into a Nursing Home

Washington DC is full of so many career politicians that don’t know when to retire. Joe Biden has repetitively embarrassed the United States during his presidency, yet the DNC failed to acknowledge his obvious mental decline. There are plenty of other obvious cases, like Mitch McConnel and Nancy Pelosi, yet there is still no age limit in our government.



Mike Lee recently shared a story about a US politician who went missing for several months. It turns out she was living in a dementia care facility.

Sadly, this is not The Onion or the Babylon Bee, and there are many such cases of older politicians continuing to serve in their 80s. Nancy Pelosi, one of the greatest stock market traders in our government, has continued to abuse her political power well into her 80s. Granger has announced that she is not running for reelection, as if that were actually a real possibility at this point.



The median age of a US president is 55 years old, yet Biden set a new record by entering office when he was 78 years old. Even this week, Biden has still insisted that he was fit for office and that he would have defeated Trump if he had been the DNC candidate. As a further showcase of his mental decline, he also stated this week that Kamala Harris would have beaten Trump too.



This trend is completely abnormal. In the past, it was understood that older presidents were a higher risk. You were able to question them to ensure they were sharp enough to be the president. Older presidents like Ronald Reagan were intellectually sharp and able to rise to the challenge. When questioned about his abilities, Reagan was able to come up with witty responses.

“I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience.”

Reagan didn’t have biased media to support him, and he proved that he didn’t need it during both of his terms. On the other hand, Biden had the full support of the media, who criticized anyone who dared to question his mental competence. Grager went missing for months and nobody even noticed. This displays how useless many of these politicians are.

Sneaking in Bills

One of the other issues with our government is that many people are complacent and fail to push back strongly against some of the deceptive practices of other members. Mike Lee has pointed out that this deception mainly comes from a smaller group of individuals he calls The Firm.

One common practice, which is gradually becoming more exposed, is the process of government leaders dumping massive, wordy bills right before the holidays so that members do not have time to review the material. Mike Lee slammed major US politicians for participating in this corrupt practice and explained how four people in the government planned this strategy before releasing a lengthy bill with hidden items.





“The firm, as I call it, negotiates a spending bill in secret, and releases it just hours or days before we’re supposed to leave for the Christmas holidays. And invariably it's full of garbage, and that’s what happened. And it has failed. It has failed miserably because the American people are awake. They have access to X. They have access to Watters World. They have access to information and apps that will help them quickly digest this information.”

One of the amazing benefits of the We Are the Media movement is that the US government is having a much harder time slipping things past the public. The public has come to expect it. Yet it is only the politicians who have the true power to stop it. Sadly, Mike Lee has had to expose and condemn many spineless leaders who attempt to pass these bills or even just go through the motions and fail to voice their opposition. In this case, anyone who is not as vocal as Mike Lee right now is guilty of betraying the American public’s trust.





Mike Lee Exposes the Global Engagement Center

Mike Lee has provided other examples of why we need to seriously clean up house under the Trump administration. There are many factions of our government that continue to work against our free speech and other liberties, and the Trump administration will have to spend a lot of time addressing these.

While the Global Engagement Center was shut down at the end of 2024, the former employees of this organization have been assigned to other government organizations. In reality, this may only make it harder for Trump to drain the swamp if these members are scattered across different federal agencies and have the power to influence these agencies’ operations.

The GEC has a very nasty track record of funding disinformation groups and peddling narratives that support the Covid tyranny and pro-Biden propaganda of the 2020s.

News companies like the Daily Wire ended up suing the GEC for its unconstitutional actions. Free speech will likely be one of the most significant issues during the next presidential term. While many tech companies like Facebook are folding their cards and apologizing, and many federal agencies will be cut down, it is still crucial for the upcoming administration to fight back aggressively and ensure that free speech attacks never gain traction in the United States again.

Digging Deep to Expose and End Government Corruption

In reality, the deep state is much worse than most people can imagine. If corruption like this is taking place in plain sight, how much more corruption is there hiding under the surface? Similar to snakes, for every issue we can see, there may be a hundred more that we can’t see.

Dealing with issues like free speech, term limits, and bills are some of the bare necessities of creating a just and competent government. DOGE only has a two-year window to clean things up, so the upcoming Trump administration will have to move as quickly as possible to remove this corruption.

DOGE may be one of our greatest government assets, as it will finally help us reduce or even eliminate some of the federal agencies that are no longer useful to us. Kash Patel will also be extremely instrumental in this transition, as he will finally help expose and declassify some of the corruption of the Deep State. Once the public becomes aware of these facts, it will be much harder for corruption to continue to reign freely in our government. Hopefully, this transition can help produce political stability that leads the United States into a new economic renaissance.