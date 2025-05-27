The uniparty system has spent decades blaming different politicians for the increase in inflation and other economic setbacks.



However, the true culprit, which neither party wants to attack, is the Federal Reserve banking system. The Federal Reserve has been given free rein to print as much money as it wants, all while not being held accountable by our government. They have been responsible for multiple economic crises and have slowly destroyed the wealth of the middle class.



Jerome Powell, who made a disastrous call on inflation in 2022, thinks he is untouchable. He believes he has the right to maintain one of the country’s most powerful positions after his trainwreck policies.

Jerome Powell needs to go. The Federal Reserve needs to be audited. When the American public sees how terrible it is after the audit, there should be widespread support for ending the Federal Reserve. The Fed was never constitutional in the first place, and the United States would be much better off if we ended the Fed.

Mike Lee Calls for Us to End the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve has been the silent killer of the US economy, and has been allowed to carry on unchecked for over 100 years. It has destroyed the power of the USD and wrecked the economy multiple times with its QE and interest rate manipulations.

Mike Lee has been one of the few extremely vocal Fed critics calling for the Federal Reserve to be eliminated. Many politicians like Mike Lee and Rand Paul have not forgotten about the original Ron Paul revolution, and they want to make sure his vision is carried out.

It is very concerning that a private organization can have unchecked power and not even have to deal with audits.



In 2024, Lee worked with Massie to begin creating a bill to abolish the Federal Reserve by repealing the 1913 Federal Reserve Act. Lee has noted that this power should be held under the Executive branch instead.









Mike Lee recently commented on how ending the Fed would help to secure America’s economic future.

“The Federal Reserve has not only failed to achieve its mandate, it has become an economic manipulator, directly contributing to the financial instability many Americans face today. We need to protect our economic future, end the monetization of federal debt that fuels unchecked federal spending, and put American money on solid ground. We need to End the Fed.”

The Federal Reserve answers to no one and does not face any consequences if its policies cause economic chaos. Our government has used the Fed as a tool to inflate its debt, so it's no wonder all these spineless career politicians are afraid to go after the Fed. Ending the Fed is the only way we can get our debt under control and ensure that our financial and economic policies benefit ordinary Americans.



No Independent Assessment of the Fed

The Federal Reserve does not have to worry about being subject to an independent review. It is currently run by a pompous, incompetent chairman who thinks he is above the Executive branch.

Powell likes to act like the Fed is an independent organization when it's convenient for him. However, his actions clearly have a political bias to them. Moreover, it is irrational for Powell to act like he is in the private sector, because he would have been fired for incompetence years ago if he were operating in this manner in the private sector.





Mike Lee recently shared a Rick Scott interview, in which Rick discussed the lack of accountability of the Federal Reserve.

“We’ve had the accusations of insider trading. He’s building a $2.5 billion office building. Silicon Valley Bank failed. No accountability. There’s no review of insider trading of Federal Reserve board members. No one must have done anything wrong on Silicon Valley Bank failing. No accountability. So J Pow’s got to go.”

Another key area to note is insider trading. Politicians like Pelosi have become notorious for profiting from insider trading. However, members of the Federal Reserve have a much larger impact on the real economy and stock markets, and they shouldn’t be allowed to profit from insider trading.

A rigorous audit of the Federal Reserve would help expose its corruption. Imagine if all of the Occupy Wall Street protesters were knowledgeable about the Federal Reserve and organized to end the Federal Reserve, the true cause of our economic pain. Americans have the right to know everything about the Federal Reserve, which controls our monetary policies, and they have the right to demand higher standards. An audit of the Federal Reserve would help educate the American public and allow us to unite against the true cause of our economic challenges.



The US Economy is Fragile

The Federal Reserve has been implementing QE for decades and is finally beginning to experience the consequences of its actions. In its current state, the US economy has become too fragile for us to allow the Fed to continue wreaking havoc on the US economy. This is a make or break moment for the economy.

The bigger issue is that the Federal Reserve’s failure to manage rates has put a lot of stress on the US government, as interest payments are ballooning. The Fed is responsible for making a terrible call on inflation, which led to higher rates, and then enabling the US government to inflate its debt.

Mike Lee has also bashed the uniparty for its role in this crisis. Both parties have allowed the government to grow its debt to a new record high, and both sides have allowed the Fed to continue operating unchecked. Politicians need to grow a spine, unite, and take down the Federal Reserve to preserve our economy and reserve currency status. This is a national security risk.



It is crucial for us to continue monitoring government spending, which Milton Friedman has continuously noted is a vital sign of economic health. If the government isn’t controlled, then taxpayers will have to continue paying for the incompetence and greed of politicians.

Allowing the Federal Reserve to operate unchecked is essentially allowing the Fed to indirectly tax the American public. If we don’t fix the deficit, then Americans will eventually pay the price through inflation or higher taxes. If we continue down this path, the USD’s reserve currency status may be at risk.