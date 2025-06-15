One of its most obvious flaws has been its views on election security. At the moment, we do not have the current policies in place to prevent non-citizens from voting. Even though the majority of citizens support mandating voter ID in the elections, DNC members are still pushing back against bipartisan acts from Mike Lee. This act would help improve our election security.



But the DNC doesn’t care about democracy and the voice of the population. It is merely a reactionary vehicle that pushes back against anything that the right tries to implement to improve our security.



Mike Lee has been fighting to preserve the integrity of our elections at a time when millions of illegal aliens have already flooded into our country. The risk of systemic voter fraud is very high right now, especially since many blue states don’t even require an ID to vote.

All politicians, regardless of their party, have a duty to the Constitution to ensure our laws on voting are carried out. Even though it’s illegal for non-citizens to vote, we don’t have any policies in place to enforce this law. The SAVE Act can help change this inefficiency.

Mike Lee Knows Voter ID is a Bipartisan Issue

It is appalling that we are even having a serious discussion about whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in our elections. DNC crooks have tried to ignore or downplay this issue, yet it is a huge risk to the integrity of our elections.



In a recent speech, Mike Lee slammed the DNC's opposing view that non-citizen voting was rare, and therefore not a serious threat.

“It is not an answer to that to suggest that, because non-citizen voting is rare, we need not require any proof of citizenship ever. Why? Well, there are so many reasons why, but here is the simplest one: when we make that easy, more people would do it.”

Mike Lee also noted that over 80% of people in the United States support voter ID. These voting safety measures should be supported by both parties, as everyone in the country wants to know that elections are secure.

It is obtuse for the DNC to downplay this issue, especially since most of the voter fraud issues have been heavier in the blue states, where ID is often not required. It is imperative that the House and Senate fight to secure our elections from the DNC, which wants to undermine election credibility and bring in new voters to turn swing states blue. This pushback against Lee is nothing more than a nefarious power grab.

The SAVE ACT: Make Elections Great Again



Mike Lee has been pushing very hard to introduce new legislation to make it mandatory to show an ID to vote in all states. He was responsible for introducing the SAVE Act in the Senate. This Act would ensure that every person who votes in a US election is verified before doing so.





The SAVE ACT only has a very simple ask: citizens should show their ID before they vote. If people have to show an ID to buy a pack of cigarettes, they should also have to do this to vote. The DNC resistance is appalling.



The amount of fraud detected in previous elections was astonishing, and much of it still remains a mystery, especially in states where it took forever to call the results. Any politician who pushes back against the SAVE Act is fighting against our constitutional right to have fair elections.





Gaslighting Attempts are Flopping



Many people in the fake news media have been trying to say that patriots like Mike Lee are fighting an issue that doesn’t exist. They have tried to make everyone believe that this is a publicity stunt and a waste of time, when this couldn’t be further from the truth.





Of course, Mike Lee and Donald Trump understand this law and know that non-citizens are not allowed to vote. This is why they want to implement voter ID laws in every state, so that we can ensure that non-citizens don’t try to break the law and vote. Even though it is illegal for non-citizens to vote, we do not have the common-sense measures in place to enforce this law.



Mike Lee has noted that it is complete folly that we don’t have simple measures in place to enforce this important law.

“We can all acknowledge that federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections. And the fact that we don’t have any mechanism in place currently to bring that about is folly.”





After this, they try to point out the fact that voting by non-citizens is very rare, thus admitting the issue is, in fact, real.

The greater question is, how can we track how many non-citizens are voting if we don’t even require people to show their IDs to vote?

There is a reason that Lee has experienced such strong pushback on a logical, well-supported bill. It is crucial that we push back as hard as possible while the House and Senate are still red.

An Artificial Plot



The scary reality is that the lax voter ID laws are a roundabout way for DNC politicians to attempt to flip red states in the upcoming elections.

Lee has also noted the dangers caused by Biden allowing 10 million illegal aliens to freely enter the country. Many of these people are easily able to obtain a driver's license at the DMV, making it easier for them to illegally vote.

“In 17 states, including California, New York, Colorado, and Washington, D.C., various state laws have allowed migrants in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses or driver's privilege cards, which some argue can work as a path to getting registered to vote.”



This is no longer some minor issue that we can ignore. Over 10 million people have the potential to vote in the upcoming elections. This force could easily swing the results in some red states near the border, such as Texas and Arizona, and have a dangerous impact on election security. If some people can vote without a license, imagine what could happen if millions of illegals obtain an ID.



At the moment, only 36 states require people to present an ID before voting. This policy is ludicrous. Every state should mandate a form of ID, and we should also ensure that illegal aliens can’t obtain a driver’s license. The SAVE Act is our only hope of ensuring that we have secure elections in the future, and that the left isn’t able to create permanent blue states.