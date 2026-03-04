Mike Lee is FULLY on board with the 2nd Amendment

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript143Mike Lee is FULLY on board with the 2nd Amendment Do you love the 2nd Amendment as much as Mike Lee?Mar 04, 2026143ShareTranscript“How much do you love the 2nd Amendment?”“Well…”Based Mike Lee Fan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBased Mike Lee FanSubscribeRecent PostsDemocrats are completely flabbergasted that immigrants ALSO PREFER SAFER CITIES!Feb 25Biden Admin were using autopen 88% of the time! Feb 15Time to end Biden's weaponization of the justice systemFeb 5Leftists have a weird infatuation with murd*r and assass*nationsJan 30Creepy Commie White Woman Believes White People Shouldn’t be Allowed to Own HousesJan 26Leftists can no longer hide its political violenceJan 22MIKE LEE: Radical leftists celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk and encourage attacks on federal agentsJan 14