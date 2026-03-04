Based Mike Lee Fan

Based Mike Lee Fan

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Mike Lee is FULLY on board with the 2nd Amendment

Do you love the 2nd Amendment as much as Mike Lee?
Mar 04, 2026

“How much do you love the 2nd Amendment?”

“Well…”

Based Mike Lee Fan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture