Mike Lee, Utah’s most celebrated Senator, is intent on eliminating the TSA for good. TSA is short for Transportation Security Administration. The government agency was established in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

The TSA and the Patriot Act seemed necessary at the time yet they are no longer important for public safety. Critical thinkers like Mike Lee are now calling for a return to surveillance-free living as enjoyed before the Twin Towers fell 23 years ago.

The TSA is an Outdated Agency

We’ve had more than two decades to eradicate radical terrorism from the United States. Most of those miscreants have been jailed, killed, or deported. There hasn’t been a significant terrorist attack in the United States in nearly a full decade.

To put it simply, the TSA is arguably pointless. Why should government agents force us to remove our sneakers, jackets, belts, and other clothing for pat-downs before flying?

There is no longer a clear and dangerous terror threat. It can even be argued that such a threat ended on 9/12/2001, one day after 9/11.

Nor does it make sense to ban the storage of liquids, food, and other allegedly dangerous sundries in carry-on luggage. Though it is possible that such liquids might be explosive, that risk is inherent to travel.

There is also heightened risk every time you step out of your door to walk around the block, go to work, or venture elsewhere. That risk doesn’t force you into hermitage. Therefore, the risk posed by everyday items in carry-on bags shouldn’t prevent one from boarding a flight.

Lee Wants a Return to Travel as It was Pre-9/11

Those of us in our 30s and 40s remember a time when air travel was enjoyable. Delicious meals were served on flights. If there were openings in first-class, flight attendants would sometimes offer to upgrade coach flyers at no cost.

Most importantly, pre-9/11 flyers were able to seamlessly coast through the airport to their departure gate without encumbrance. There was no need to pass through a body scanner. Nor was there a need to remove electronics, water, food, and other items from carry-on luggage.

It is possible to return to enjoyable flying as it was before the day that changed America. However, it takes brave souls like Mike Lee to upend the state and restore individual liberty.

The TSA Violates Individual Rights

The TSA’s searches, seizures, body scans, and pat-downs are a violation of privacy and bodily autonomy. If those security measures actually made an impact on safety while flying, some of them might be justified to a certain extent.

As it currently stands, such measures do not make air travel significantly safer. Some even go as far as arguing TSA pat-downs are a violation of our constitutional rights.

Lee Wants Fast, Efficient, and Fun Flying

Lee’s push to dissolve the TSA would expedite and simplify airport logistics. The Utah Senator detailed his position on X, stating the following:

"It's time to abolish the TSA. Airlines can and will secure their own planes if a federal agency doesn't do it for them. They'll do it better than TSA, without undermining the Constitution and with less groping—showing more respect for passengers. Share if you agree."

The decentralization of security measures down to the level of individual airlines fits with the theme of the Republican party. The political right is consistent in its demands for deconcentrating power to minimize government tyranny and maximize individual liberty.

Though Lee didn’t delve into the specifics of how airlines would secure their planes, his idea has enough merit on its own. Each individual airline could craft its own security measures.

Alternatively, there might be agreed upon security standards that each airline complies with.

The Political Left Issues a Weak Retort

We would be remiss in overlooking the Democrats’ response to Lee’s idea to abolish the TSA. Some of those on the left of the political spectrum insist centralized airport security is necessary. Statists argue decentralizing security protocols to airlines would violate privacy rights, albeit through private companies.

The political left is conveniently overlooking the fact that it is better to have private airlines implementing security protocols as they lack governing power. The continuance of the TSA would allow for centralized government targeting of enemies of the state.

Tulsi Gabbard’s targeting by the TSA exemplifies the risk of government-controlled airport security. Gabbard was repeatedly searched at airports after taking an anti-Biden stance in recent years.

Mike Lee’s plan for decentralizing airport security would give flyers the opportunity to take their business to airlines that are secure yet unintrusive.

If an airline’s security protocols are too strict or invasive, flyers would be free to buy tickets from a competing airline that prioritizes privacy.

Still Not Convinced? Consider This Nail in the TSA Coffin

If you are on the fence as to whether the TSA should remain in existence, consider the statistics. An internal probe conducted by the TSA found disguised investigators transported fake explosives or weapons with ease.

Those quality control assessments moved explosives and weapons through TSA security checkpoints 95% of the time.

At a bare minimum, the TSA should be whittled down to the bare minimum. Much of the TSA’s protocols constitute a form of security theater that makes no meaningful impact.

If Lee can repeal the TSA’s theatrical policies, he’ll build momentum toward the end goal: total TSA abolishment.