With a resolution calling for an America First position in all UN related commitments, Sen. Mike Lee has put the pedal to the metal on his “America First” stance.

No more multilateral agreements that undermine U.S. interests. This isn’t about rhetoric; this is about challenging the idea of a one world government.

Sen. Mike Lee announced the resolution on X, providing a link directly to the text of the Senate Resolution. The resolution calls for an unwavering commitment to an America First position regarding all UN related agreements. The resolution also makes very specific demands.

Any agreement made by the U.S. with the UN that undermines American priorities or sovereignty will be opposed by the U.S. The basis for Lee’s opposition comes from a belief in Constitutional Fidelity and the Founders’ warnings of the dangers of foreign entanglements.

This move by Sen. Lee comes at a particularly important time for the UN.

Why?

The answer is available to our paid subscribers.