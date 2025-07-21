Mike Lee Just Exposed Hillary Clinton’s Tyrannical Demand

With every passing day, the right to free speech in America is coming under siege. Time after time, Democrats show they have no regard for open debate, diversity of thought, or any opinions that deviate from the status quo.

These people, without exaggeration, want to completely control the narrative. The radical left repeatedly finds new ways to foment outrage against conservatives speaking out.

Look no further than former President Obama. Just earlier this year, Obama stated during an interview that social media platforms should censor Americans on social media. Only a few years ago, the Biden administration actively worked with these platforms to penalize users raising inconvenient questions about COVID.

As time goes on, Democrats are getting more underhanded in their attacks against the First Amendment. They’ll often claim anything they don’t like or agree with is “misinformation.” Then, they’ll argue that said “misinformation” poses threats to public welfare and should therefore be banned.

With President Trump back in the White House, the radical left is getting especially desperate. One of the latest officials to demand an end to free speech is none other than Hillary Clinton.

This is Inherently Un-American

Towards the end of June, GOP Sen. Mike Lee drew attention to Clinton’s disturbing call for imprisoning Americans who post “misinformation” online.

Clinton never really got over losing to President Trump in 2016 and it shows. While sitting down for an MSNBC interview, she claimed Americans are “engaged in propaganda.” Continuing on, Clinton then floated the possibility of “civil” or “criminal” charges against said Americans.

Of course, anything that challenges the leftist status quo is inherently labelled as propaganda, misinformation, or disinformation. Democrats repeatedly say all of this is dangerous to either public health, polite society, or vulnerable demographics.

Hillary Clinton - and others like her - don’t care about society, public health, or vulnerable people, in actuality. They’re far more concerned with using these things as Trojan horses to usher in tyranny.

Sen. Lee can’t be the only one drawing attention to this. Every single GOP official should be explaining why Clinton’s calls to “charge” Americans for their speech are tyrannical.

It’s Hillary Clinton Who Belongs Behind Bars

In many ways, there’s no greater irony than Clinton calling for other Americans to be locked up. This is coming from someone who exposed classified State Department information via a private email server.

That’s barely scratching the surface of Clinton’s legal transgressions. She also used her former position as Secretary of State to benefit her personal foundation, approved illicit uranium sales to Russia, and tried to frame Trump in the infamous Russia hoax.

Let’s not forget about people who have dirt on Hillary Clinton or her family mysteriously ending up dead. All things considered, this is the last person who should be calling for other Americans’ incarceration.

Though the fact that she wants it to happen for speech, a constitutionally protected right, is all the more jarring. Like many other Democrats, Clinton has no respect for the liberties that make this nation great.

It’s why she lost the 2016 presidential race and why the left is continuing to lose support from the American people.

Backlash is Already Rolling In

When Sen. Mike Lee asked what people thought about Hillary Clinton’s call to imprison people over social media posts, patriots didn’t hesitate to weigh in.

Many rightfully pointed out Clinton’s own extensive criminal record. Others questioned who gets to be the arbiter of so called “misinformation” that Democrats want criminalized.

X users even mentioned that many leftists themselves have track records of spreading lies in the public sphere. They’ve done this on everything from COVID vaccines to President Trump and Americans who support Trump.

By Clinton’s own standards, if this country did what she wanted, virtually everyone in her party would be incarcerated.

All in all, real Americans support the right to speak freely. Despite how much Hillary Clinton and other Democrats resent it, free speech rights extend to online platforms as well.

The Mainstream Media is Barely Covering This

If a Republican called for Democrats to be “civilly or criminally charged” for their social media posts, it would make national news for weeks. Trump, Vance, and every single GOP elected official would be called authoritarian.

However, when someone like Hillary Clinton says this, no one in the media bats an eye. When Clinton made the aforementioned comments on air, MSNBC didn’t push back or assert Americans’ First Amendment rights.

That’s not shocking, either.

As quite as it’s kept, many pundits across platforms like MSNBC and CNN share Clinton’s views. They, too, resent Americans who speak out, challenge the leftist status quo, and don’t blindly follow what we’re told.

In the coming weeks and months, we should pay attention as Democrats ramp up their tyrannical calls to action. Expect more of this as the 2026 midterms get closer. The left is banking on these races to return to power and further tighten the screws on Americans.