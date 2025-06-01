Some psychologists say we are living through an era of mass psychosis. No person better exemplifies the descent into madness than James Comey.

Comey, the former FBI Director, has lost his marbles so to speak. Comey’s craziness was recently put on display when he posted a cryptic message on X.

Comey’s X Post

Comey posted an image of rocks on a beach that took the form of the numbers 8647. At first glance, the sequence of numbers seems meaningless.

Upon closer analysis, Comey’s message becomes clear. The numbers 86 refer to eliminating something.

The numbers 4 and 7 are a reference to the 47th President of the United States: Donald Trump.

The latent message? Comey likely wants someone to kill Trump.

However, no one can prove it as Comey has plausible deniability. After all, he innocently stumbled onto a rock formation on the beach. That’s his story and he’s sticking to it.

Mike Lee Wants Comey Held Accountable

Though Comey didn’t break the law when posting the disturbing beach image, his post might inspire a lunatic to assassinate the president.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk…I didn’t realize some folks associated those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” - Comey

While Democrats are suspiciously silent on the post, Utah Senator Mike Lee is speaking out.

The only ones willing to stick their necks out and call a spade a spade are the likes of Mike Lee, Thomas Massie, and Rand Paul.

Lee is demanding that all prominent Democrats denounce the subtle call for the assassination of Trump. Moreover, Lee wants the mainstream media to address the issue.

An X Thread Worth Reading

Though X posts are typically limited to 280 characters, some particularly passionate individuals post lengthy threads to make a point. Mike Lee is one of those impassioned individuals.

Scroll through Lee’s X thread on Comey and you’ll find some interesting insight and juicy details. Lee reveals Comey visited Utah while serving as the Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush.

Lee recounts the visit, explaining how Comey gave an informative presentation, stating those who work in the field of justice should remain hopeful. At the time, Lee felt inspired and appreciative of Comey.

Comey’s transition to FBI head during the Obama years appears to have changed him. Lee disagreed with Comey’s actions upon rising to the top of the FBI.

The infamous 8647 X post is the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“I’d love to believe that Jim Comey didn’t post that—that someone was impersonating him, that he didn’t fully understand what he was saying, or that “8647” in this context had some other, less-threatening meaning But as far as I can tell, this was his post, he hasn’t disavowed.” – Mike Lee

Though everyone is free to disagree with Trump, posting veiled threats to kill the sitting president is treasonous. The fact that the post was made after two crazed men attempted to kill Trump makes it even more unacceptable.

Comey is a Dog Whistler

The controversial Comey X post is a clear dog whistle. The former FBI Director is covertly calling for lefty loonies who’ve drifted to the fringes of society to attempt to take Trump’s life.

Comey also has a second hidden agenda: selling books. Comey’s forthcoming book, FDR Drive, will likely sell in droves now that his click-bait has drawn global attention.

As is often said, all publicity is good publicity.

A Karmic Price to Pay

Fast forward through time two months from now and we might be talking about a third attempt to take President Trump’s life. If the attempt succeeds, Comey will have blood on his hands.

At the very least, Comey will draw scrutiny from the current administration. Several reports indicate FBI head Kash Patel will work with the Secret Service to address Comey’s X post.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, also added an X post stating the Department of Homeland Security will investigate the post.

“[Comey] should be held accountable and put behind bars for this. The rule of law says people like him, who issue direct threats against the president of the United States, essentially issuing a call to assassinate him, must be held accountable under the law.” - Noem

The moral of the Comey saga is there is an unseen karmic price paid for all misdeeds toward others. Wishing harm upon someone, even cryptically, has consequences.

A lunatic who has drifted to the far right of the political spectrum might go to the extent of targeting Comey.

Stay tuned. Things are about to get interesting.