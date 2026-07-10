Utah Senator Mike Lee recently called out the illogic of debating whether we should discuss ways to protect the integrity of our elections.

If the Senate spends four consecutive weeks negotiating the SAVE America Act instead of using the filibuster as an excuse for doing so, what would actually collapse?

Utah Senator Mike Lee asked that very question in one of his posts on X, and I think the deafening silence from those usually quick to respond tells us quite a lot. Senator Lee’s point hurts because it makes opponents admit they are afraid of sunlight (not gridlock) when it comes to discussing election issues.

What does Mike Lee know? It’s revealed below.