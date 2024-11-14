Lord Acton once said, “absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

This has never been more apparent than in the take-over of free speech through the unilateral ownership of a media conglomerate akin to a mythical, tentacled beast. There are just 6 companies that own the majority of mainstream media, and they’ve been failing to stay relevant for years. Is it time for the final death blow to legacy media, with citizen journalists taking the baton?

Mike Lee says he prefers citizen journalists over legacy media. And the numbers prove his opinion is growing in popularity, even with the power that mainstream media has traditionally wielded.

It’s become clear that the mainstream media (MSM) parrots talking points given to them by their handlers and owners, not even bothering to give the appearance of independent journalism anymore. The news anchors state the same rhetoric on every station, and the headlines on the BBC, NBC, CNN, and other news media outlets are carbon copies of each other. It’s obvious to anyone paying attention that there is no longer any “reporting” of the news, but a creation and dissemination of the news by way of propaganda.

What is the Agenda of the MSM?

“All the war propaganda, all the screaming and lies, and hatred, comes invariably from people who are not fighting.” - George Orwell, 1984

The agenda of legacy media is to garner public support for needless wars, the use of their tax dollars to fight them, and to convince them to fall in line when their trivial desires are challenged by a system that sees them as less than human. As Julian Assange so rightfully expressed, “Nearly every war that has been started in the past 50 years has been the result of media lies.” This is true for Afghanistan, Iraq-Iran, Ukraine, and more.

Citizens have seen through the smokescreen and want to report the truth. Those who aren’t reporting, are thirsty for real facts. They see that the MSM is a parrot for the Deep State’s endless greed for power and money generated through proxy wars and its One World Order agenda.

When influential podcasts like Tucker Carlson or Joe Rogan get millions of views while MSNBC or Fox can barely stay on the air, it’s time to look at what got us here and why citizen journalism is the new wave of the future.

Freedom of Speech Through Real People

When Elon Musk was “forced” to purchase Twitter for $44 billion and turn it into X, it started a trend toward free speech that the mainstream media has poo-pooed for over a decade. Allowing people to share video in real-time of events happening throttled the carefully curated narrative of the MSM. When we were being told that FEMA was helping people in North Carolina, citizen journalists proved there is corruption beyond belief happening on the ground. When states tried to cheat in elections, citizen journalists captured ballot stuffing at mailboxes, and Dominion screens changing their votes from one potential president to the other. When any politician lies, cheats, or postures, there’s an army of citizen journalists ready to fact-check them into oblivion. This is exactly how it should be. Citizen journalists keeps the corruption from spreading and perpetuates freedom of speech, which the corrupt Deep State is trying to steal out from under you.

When people like Candace Owens or Emmy award-winning journalists like Catherine Herridge are silenced, we have to step in. When Julian Assange is sent to a jail cell and Edward Snowden is excommunicated for revealing the depth of corruption in what was once a Democratic Republic, it is time that citizen journalists step in. Without people like Matt Taibi explaining what happened to journalistic objectivity, then we’re lost at sea, commanded and controlled by the weasels who would look after their smallest, egoic needs at the expense of entire nations.

The Citizen Journalist is the face of freedom of speech, and they won’t be stopped, no matter how many lawsuits are drawn up against Musk, or how many marauders like Mark Zuckerberg try to throttle freedom of expression, people on the streets will speak the truth, and keep us from an absolute power grab for the entire planet.