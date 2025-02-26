It wasn’t long ago when it would have been borderline blasphemy to criticize UN membership. The masses were brainwashed into thinking an international alliance benefitted the greater good of America.

Mike Lee and others insist membership in the United Nations is no longer necessary.

Though the UN might not be disbanded any time soon, the United States should not be a part of it.

Here’s why.

Mike Lee Makes a Convincing Case to Exit the UN

Utah’s favorite senator feels so strongly about departing the UN that he has introduced legislation to do exactly that.

Lee wrote the DEFUND Act, short for Disengaging Entirely from the United Nations Debacle. The language of the act calls for the nation’s withdrawal from the UN.

The “why” of the call for the USA to depart the UN is easy to understand: the UN is a net positive for other nations and a net negative for the United States.

Lee’s legislation highlights the importance of national sovereignty. Moreover, the legislation points out how the UN wastes US taxpayer dollars. Unless the UN becomes more fiscally accountable with more of a reliance on non-US funding, we should exit.

"No more blank checks for the United Nations. Americans' hard-earned dollars have been funneled into initiatives that fly in the face of our values, enabling tyrants, betraying allies, and spreading bigotry. With the DEFUND Act, we're stepping away from this debacle. If we engage with the UN in the future, it will be on our terms, with the full backing of the Senate and an iron-clad escape clause." – Mike Lee

Republican Senators Rick Scott (FL) and Marsha Blackburn (TN) co-sponsored Lee’s legislation.

Lee has also received support in the House in the form of a companion bill authored by Chip Roy of Texas and Mike Rogers of Michigan.

Inside Mike Lee’s DEFUND Act

Though the legacy media hasn’t covered Lee’s DEFUND Act, it has received some attention on the X platform. Read through the text of the proposed legislation and you’ll find it prohibits our nation’s involvement in peacekeeping operations led by the UN.

The legislation also halts our financial support to the United Nations.

The DEFUND Act even repeals legislation that legally bind our nation to the UN including the controversial UN Headquarters Agreement Act and the UN Participation Act of 1945. The legislation also revokes all immunity for UN officials living and working in the USA.

The text of Lee’s legislation goes as far as formalizing the country’s departure from the World Health Organization.

Lee is also calling for the United States to withdraw from all additional UN conventions. The USA has participated in those conventions since the organization’s creation in 1945.

America Must Leave the UN in the Dust

Though United States membership in the UN helps intimidate despots, it didn’t lead to world peace.

Russia invaded Ukraine. China is on the brink of invading Taiwan. Muslim nations are hellbent on conquering the globe in the name of a radical Islamist jihad.

It appears the UN was nothing more than a symbolic organization that might have been used to launder taxpayer dollars to elites and politicians. If President Trump takes Lee’s advice, the USA will leave the UN with strict protocols governing potential future participation.

The text of Lee’s proposed legislation establishes strict rules for any potential engagement with the UN in the years ahead.

If Lee has his way, Senate approval will be necessary for the United States to engage with the UN.

Lee Stands in Solidarity With United States Taxpayers

The idea of departing the UN is growing in popularity primarily because American taxpayers are now realizing they’ve been fleeced. Our tax dollars have financed wars in the Middle East and the security of faraway nations.

The shocking truth is that we’ve been the largest UN financial donor throughout the organization’s history. The United States donated an incredible $18 billion to the UN in 2022 alone.

“The United Nations has betrayed our trust time and time again, and we cannot continue to be their cash cow and undermine our own national security and interests. The DEFUND Act would stop all forms of U.S. financial support to the UN and hold this wayward organization accountable for placating Hamas terrorists and the Chinese Communist Party.” – Senator Blackburn

It is time to reclaim control of our taxpayer dollars. Lee’s legislation will check the rogue bureaucracy that misuses US taxpayer dollars through the front that is the UN.