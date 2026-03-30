Mike Lee Says Republicans need to Stand up Against Democrats for what’s Right

The government recently called for $7 billion in spending for illegal immigrants, puberty blockers for kids, DEI initiatives, and EV chargers.



Sounds like the Biden crime administration, right?



Sadly, these measures are nothing more than the work of our current GOP-dominated federal government.

2024 was a massive victory for the right, yet the GOP is starting to lose momentum as only a handful of its members truly have the grit needed to stay true to the principles that helped it gain victory.



Mike Lee has been very vocal about his opposition to this spending, slamming the GOP for further exacerbating our national debt crisis. Our government is currently hanging on by a thread due to efforts by politicians like Lee who honor the voice of American voters.

Mike Lee Slams the New $7 Billion Package

2025 was a mixed bag for the GOP, yet many of the Trump administration’s victories are being overshadowed by failures in other areas. As midterm elections approach, it is imperative for the GOP to rectify these issues to avoid another wave of hostile government from the radical DNC.



Mike Lee recently called out the GOP for the additional $7 billion in wasteful spending that was part of a broader legislative package.

Whatever happened to the legacy of DOGE and the right’s plan to eliminate wasteful spending?

Mike Lee aggressively called out this wasteful spending, showcasing a style of leadership that has become rare among the GOP.

“Look, we don’t need this. We don’t want this. This is what’s driving the train toward that $38.5 trillion debt that we are adding to at $2 trillion per year.”

Mike Lee’s track record of pursuing liberties and a limited government is undisputed, and his recent actions are the catalyst the GOP needs to continue overhauling the damage that the Biden crime administration has created.



He has also immediately responded by doing everything he can to shut this spending down. Mike Lee is pushing a new amendment that will strike the $7 billion in earmarks in this package, which is going toward ridiculous woke causes.

Lee was one of the few Republicans to stand against this madness, pointing out that he couldn’t vote for this funding package because the American taxpayers voted for fiscal responsibility in government.

“This funding package is chock full of wasteful earmarks—the currency of corruption—and spends taxpayer money on discretionary government programs that need to end. Americans demand fiscal responsibility from Congress, so I voted no.”

As Mike Lee has noted, we need to focus on funding the things our country actually needs and demand fiscal responsibility from our government. Our government can no longer ignore the consequences of fiscal insanity.

In the absence of radical actions, the GOP will intellectually debase itself if it goes down this path and lose the radical edge that it had at the beginning of 2025.

Restoring the Power of the GOP

The key issue with this approach from the right is that we are still spending money on wasteful activity, which diverts spending from areas that we need to focus on this year.



Mike Lee has pointed out how this package could distract from key policies that the GOP should continue to focus on.

The GOP needs to have a laser focus on our border and immigration so that it has more victories to showcase during the upcoming primaries. While the GOP has been successful in this area in 2025, it still has extensive damage to repair in terms of the immigration crisis.



Most importantly, the GOP needs to hold to the principles of DOGE, which was one of the factors that helped it secure a victory in 2024. Americans want a government that cuts wasteful spending and executes on its plans, and this $7 billion in funding is a betrayal of these goals.



Trump has recently delivered extensive news about the rapid rise of the refugee welfare system, as well as the massive fraud that the Somali community has been committing.

Why are we backtracking by continuing to fund illegal immigrants?

What is arguably much more disappointing is that this funding will be directed towards a large number of woke initiatives, including funding puberty blockers for kids, DEI initiatives, and EV chargers.



What happened to the party that used to mock the left for doing this, and then trounced them in 2024 by calling out all of these ridiculous initiatives?



The right must never forget the source of its victory in 2024, lest it become weaker and hand power to the left in the upcoming years.





The window of opportunity for the right is slowly closing, and measures like this display how many GOP members have fumbled opportunities to continue defeating the left. Mike Lee is one of the few members of Congress with integrity and perseverance.





The Clock is Ticking



Only a handful of politicians, such as Lee, Massie, and Paul, seem to be focused on the looming issue of our soaring national debt.



Our current debt is equivalent to $355,811 per taxpayer, and our debt to GDP ratio has more than doubled since 2000.



THIS IS MADNESS!

If we lose this battle by debasing our currency and further wrecking the economy, every other issue is going to be much harder for us to resolve. Hopefully, Lee’s efforts will strike this spending down and set a clear precedent for the future.



If Americans wanted the government to keep dumping money on woke initiatives like this, instead of focusing on the border and economy, then Kamala would have won the election in a landslide.



The right can’t view this as just a small $7 billion measure that doesn’t impact our policy and long-term strategy. These actions, along with other measures like the Big Beautiful Bill, have continued to cause us to kick the national debt can down the road.



Most importantly, they are betraying the voice of the American voters and the initial success of the GOP when it was truly focusing on cutting government waste.



Lip service is cheap in the American government, and the right has no hope of distinguishing itself if it doesn’t take radical actions to cut government waste.



Call it poor strategy or betrayal, but the result is the same. Our debt is rising, government waste is still soaring, and American voters will only become more jaded and radicalized if this continues.



Patriots like Mike Lee should be the norm in the GOP. Everyone in the U.S. government should have the same courage and integrity that he has.



Will our debt have to cross $40 trillion before the government finally wakes up?