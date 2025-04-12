A recent repost from Mike Lee of a Charlie Kirk X post reveals that Ivy League schools are on the take. Your taxpayer dollars are going to Ivy-League schools through federal funding. Now that Trump is about to yank some of their funding, get ready for the pushback, but know your facts about these greedy, sinister institutions.

Eight schools, including Harvard, Yale, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, and Dartmouth, collectively benefited from $6.4 billion in federal funding in 2024. A combination of grants, contracts, and research allotments fund these universities. There are far more contributions gained from these universities through private donations, but they’ve been on the money train courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer for decades.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 20 higher education schools receive endowments of millions or more from the U.S. government..

“Education” on the Taxpayer’s Dime

Here’s what is even more troubling — the top Ivy League schools fund education for thousands of foreign students. While international students that attend the big three — Yale, Harvard, and Princeton don’t get access to Pell Grants or subsidized loans, much of the funding that goes to F-1 visa holders is through grants for “research” like what Fauci was conducting for Covid vaccines through grants provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Between 2018 and 2022, eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford and Northwestern, received $33 billion in federal contracts and grants, averaging $6.6 billion annually. A large portion of this funding, especially post-2020, supported health-related research, including COVID-19 studies. We can assume these schools collectively received around $26–28 billion over four years to study things like Covid and Turbo Cancer potentially caused by Covid Vaccines.

Graduate students, including international F-1 visa holders, who usually do this type of “research” often get stipends. Graduate students in PhD programs often receive stipends of around $50k, funded in part by federal research grants and also endowment income. At the top three institutions alone, there are thousands of graduate students.

For Every Dollar Ivy League Colleges Receive for Research, the Government is Charged an Additional 64 Cents for Overhead

As Jay Greene, PhD points out in a fascinating article, “For every dollar Ivy League universities receive for research, they charge the government an additional 64 cents, on average, for overhead. “

These universities also get tax-free status while using federal funds and use endowment income to offer generous aid that often goes to international students, not students from the U.S.

But there’s more.

The Cuts Are Coming

Yale, Harvard, Princeton, and many other universities and colleges’ funding is yet untouched, but Trump has mentioned potential cuts for Harvard due to antisemitism. Columbia had $400 million in federal grants cut in March for the same reason, and the University of Pennsylvania had $175 million in funding paused over its transgender athlete policy.

Is there more to the story, though, after seeing what government agencies like the NIH and others were funding at these universities through grants and “research”?

Research funds are also different from endowments because they don’t have to be accounted for.

If DOGE Were to Look into University Funding, What Else Would They Find?

What other shenanigans are funded through university coffers? Like maybe these:

Monsanto has historically funded endowed chairs at universities, particularly land-grant institutions, that focus on agriculture and genetically altered seeds and crops. For example:

At Iowa State University , Monsanto donated $500,000 in 2010 to endow a soybean breeding faculty chair.

Texas A&M University received a $2.5 million donation from Monsanto to establish a chair in plant breeding.

Washington University in St. Louis (not an Ivy League school, but notable), penned an agreement with Monsanto’s long-term Biomedical Research Agreement for over $100 million in research funding, that directly supported faculty positions. You can bet they had their pick of faculty members who would skew science to ignore the damaging effects of herbicides like glyphosate on our food.

Syngenta, another massive Big Pharma and Big Ag company funds university “research” too.

At University of California, Berkeley, Syngenta (via its predecessor Novartis) entered a $25 million, five-year research deal in the late 1990s, to fund plant and microbiology research.

Then there are our favorites — Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer and Moderna have funded various initiatives at Ivy League schools, primarily focusing on research, endowed positions, and educational programs rather than directly paying for professor tenures in the way companies like Monsanto or Syngenta funded agricultural “research” roles.

Pfizer and Moderna infiltrated our universities under the auspices of biomedical research, vaccine development, and clinical innovation.

Pfizer at Ivy League Schools

Pfizer’s funding at Ivy League institutions was filtered through “oncology, neuroscience, and vaccine research.” Here are a few examples:

University of Pennsylvania (UP): In 2008, Pfizer and UP agreed to a $15 million, three-year partnership with Penn’s School of Medicine around oncology and neuroscience. This included joint projects between Pfizer scientists and Penn faculty. Since 1985, Pfizer has sponsored 130 clinical studies at Penn across 10 therapeutic areas.

Harvard University: Pfizer has indirectly supported research at Harvard with “research” into an mRNA vaccine. The Moderna vaccine, which Pfizer’s competitor BioNTech later built upon, came out of a partnership with the NIH and Harvard-affiliated labs.

Pfizer’s $20.4 billion Operation Warp Speed deal (2020-2021) for vaccine supply didn’t directly fund Harvard, but its foundational mRNA tech licensing (via BioNTech) that traces back to federally funded work at Penn and Harvard, per Scientific American, but we’ve not gotten the truth out of Pfizer yet, all while they’ve tried to dispel “rumors” and “misinformation.”

For those interested, Dr. Malone speaks out on the dangers of this mRNA vaccine in further detail.

The same money trail is apparent at Yale, Cornell, and other Ivy League schools.

Moderna at Ivy League Schools

Moderna’s mRNA tech is almost solely derived from Penn State’ss Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó, whose RNA modification breakthrough (1990s-2000s) was sublicensed to Cellscript for $75 million (shared with BioNTech). While this wasn’t direct tenure funding, it stemmed from Penn’s NIH-funded work, enhancing its biotech reputation and faculty standing.

Then there’s Moderna’s $590 million bird flu vaccine contract (under Trump admin review, per Scientific American, March 2025).

Should Ivy League Schools receive federal funding? (Translation: your tax dollars.)

From the looks of it, the answer is no. They’re as corrupt as most of Congress.