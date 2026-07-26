Claims that the bill has no votes to pass have been hanging in the air like old swamp gas, but Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) doesn’t believe them for a second.

He pointed out that a previous vote of 50 supported virtually identical voter I.D. provisions, and that the record speaks louder than the rhetoric.

So why do those who lecture everybody about “protecting democracy” treat the most elementary form of identification — the kind used to protect every other aspect of American life — as an existence-threatening obstacle that needs to be smothered by a committee?