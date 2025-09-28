Many Western governments have been descending into madness. The radical left has chosen to violently censor conservative voices instead of addressing common-sense, populist issues. Without preventive measures, this would be a massive blow to Western civilization.



Mike Lee has not only dared to call out this disturbing trend in the EU, but has also issued a strong warning for the United States. The growing unjust attack on conservative politicians is a massive threat to freedom and democracy. This disturbing trend was all too common under the Biden administration.

Despite these massive violations from the EU, we have continued to provide the majority of funding for NATO. This wasteful spending needs to be cut immediately, as many of these governments are supporting unethical blows against credible conservative political groups that are attempting to serve the desperate cries of their population. Furthermore, it is also in our best interest to focus on securing our own domestic interests, including national security, crime, and political freedom.



The United States has a four-year window to ensure we don’t go down this dangerous path. 2026 and 2028 will be battleground years for the United States, and it is imperative for the United States to be a beacon of political freedom. This state can only be achieved if we continue voicing our support for political liberties in both the United States and other countries.



The left has already shown us how much damage they can create in just a single term.

Mike Lee Calls Out Crooked NATO

Western governments have been debasing themselves by allowing radical leftists to gain power and silence conservative voices. These actions have moved beyond rhetoric and now include baseless attacks against conservatives, as we have seen with Trump and other political leaders in the EU.



The future of the right is at risk if these types of attacks become normalized.

Mike Lee has addressed this disturbing trend in Europe, noting how EU governments have sidelined many political opponents with these tactics.

The EU has been destroying itself with its energy, economic, and immigration policies. Conservative voices and parties that have attempted to remedy these issues have faced massive attacks from the leftist governments in these countries. In this environment, there is little hope for the EU to tackle these pressing issues.

For many years, we have been the largest funder of NATO, despite these massive political violations that governments like Germany have been implementing. The prolonged war in Ukraine was only one of many warning signs that we need to distance ourselves from NATO and stop providing the lion’s share of funding for this organization. New trends in 2025 further edify this conclusion.

The EU has continued to destroy itself and cancel conservative voices, and we have no obligation to fund them now.



Although the United States is on a much better track now in terms of immigration and the economy, it is important for the EU to remain a cautionary tale for the United States. We experienced very similar tyrannies under the Biden crime administration, and could be vulnerable to similar issues if we don’t push to reclaim as much liberty as possible in the next four years.

The best plan for the US government now is to clean up similar issues in our own country and distance ourselves from corrupt political leadership that seeks to perpetuate attacks on conservative voices.





EU Destroys Itself



The EU has been destroying itself by allowing unchecked immigration and implementing other draconian measures. Citizens and politicians who stand against this madness have faced swift and violent opposition from their government.



JD Vance issued a strong warning to Europe over its immigration and economic policies. This message was not well received by many political leaders.

Many of these countries have brought in millions of immigrants, putting a strain on the economy, and most importantly, bringing in a massive wave of people who commit violent actions and hate the traditions of Europe. Violent cases like this have started to become the norm in Europe.

It is only natural that a party like the Alternative for Germany (AFD) would rise and thrive in this environment. The existing government has proven that it cares nothing about the population and only wants to demonize those who push for economic restoration.





The German government has responded by branding the AFD, which came in second place during the last election, as a radical right-wing organization. This approach is undemocratic and obtuse and will only create more political tension.

Some states in Germany have even banned AFD members from participating in the local government. This is the antithesis of freedom and democracy.

It is crucial for our political leadership, led by a handful like Lee, Trump, and Vance, to call out this corruption in the EU and ensure we don’t face the same fate. We must also ensure individual citizens retain their freedom of speech.







Citizens who attempt to protest on their own have also faced severe hardships. In the United Kingdom, citizens who voice opposition face strong punishments from their government, whether it be about opposing unchecked immigration or calling out the LGBTQ cultish ideologies.

In the eyes of mad politicians in the UK, “hateful” tweets are more violent than knife crime and gang rape.



Graham highlighted the madness of this policy in the following quote:

“In a country where paedophiles escape sentencing, where knife crime is out of control, where women are assaulted and harassed every time they gather to speak, the state had mobilised five armed officers to arrest a comedy writer”

The world needs more conservative voices, from both politicians and citizens who serve as activists, and the societal acceptance of this systemic censorship is beyond alarming. The Western world is only one generation from losing liberty if this madness continues to run unchecked.



Warning Signs for the United States



In many ways, the United States has faced equal and even greater risks in this sense. We experienced record tyranny under presidents like Obama and Biden, and have had to undergo massive efforts to clean up shop and restore our global image.

2025 is merely about reclaiming liberties lost, while future years will focus on setting a much stronger foundation.



What has happened with the AFD is actually mild compared to the environment in the United States, as Trump had multiple federal agencies and other factions of our government launching massive witch-hunt attacks against him. Our previous administration also did everything it could to demonize voters and label them radicals, even going as far as to spy on them.



We even faced the multi-pronged threat of the collusion of tech companies and the government, making us much more vulnerable to biased attacks on conservatives through aggressive censorship and misinformation campaigns.



Vance and Lee’s attacks on Europe are well-grounded because they have been consistently fighting to ensure we don’t go down a similar path and that we set an example of leadership for other countries.





Time to Leave NATO



The United States has already funded NATO for way too long. The corruption in the funding of Ukraine, coupled with the rise of authoritarian and anti-conservative governments in the EU, is another warning sign that we have the moral obligation to pull out.



Mike Lee has been pushing for us to exit NATO, ensuring that Europe begins to pay its fair share of expenses. The United States already funds around two-thirds of the total defense spending of NATO.





Our withdrawal from NATO would be an excellent addition to our new wave of America First policies. Our government can’t afford this wasteful spending, especially since it violates many of the principles of freedom and liberty that we are fighting to reclaim in our own waters. This money could be reallocated to more pressing issues in the country, such as border security or ramping up security in major US cities.



As Mike Lee noted, there was a time when NATO was relevant, but it is clearly not today. The European Union has also been pushing strongly against conservative voices, and we should distance ourselves from these actions, lest we fall down the same path again in the future.