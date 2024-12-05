Leaked internal messages from Facebook show that employees knew they were lying to the public for years, but they moved forward due to pressure from the FBI. This event compromised the 2020 election and made our country very politically vulnerable due to the national security risks.

Although the cost to the American public was very grand, there is certainly a silver lining. Trump and other libertarian politicians have been able to build a case against the FBI and other corrupt federal agencies, and they now have the authority to oust enemies of the state and bring in new leaders. The 2024 election results have helped to save the integrity of our federal agencies and future elections.

Facebook Deceives the Public about the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Facebook was responsible for denying the Hunter Biden laptop story, which altered the election results and weakened the national security of our country.

Mike Lee recently criticized Facebook for its involvement in covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story and noted how Facebook knew this information was incorrect for years before it testified.

This post also contained a message that a Facebook employee sent, which showed how the FBI was meeting with Facebook to discuss ways to influence the 2020 elections. This message is clear proof that there is a very dark form of collusion taking place between federal agencies and tech companies. The FBI should not have the authority to control companies like this, particularly if it impacts national security, and companies like Facebook should not be let off the hook for deceiving the public.

Tech Company Censorship Grew in the 2020s

Social media giants like Facebook actively engaged in censorship, which was biased against conservative voices, for many years beginning in 2020. A Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals eventually ruled that the Biden administration may have violated First Amendment rights through implementing censorship.





Social media giants like Facebook censored individuals who pointed out inconvenient truths about Covid. These companies were later quiet when we discovered many of these claims were correct. They are vicariously responsible for the vaccine injuries, economic turmoil, and other adverse effects of draconian policies implemented by global governments and corrupt entities like the WHO. These social media companies also played an active role in altering the election results, as many independents would have likely not voted for Biden if they knew about the laptop story and the Biden family’s dishonest business dealings. These entities have gaslighted the public for many years, and then later sheepishly admitted the truth.

The FBI has Tarnished its Image

The FBI has tarnished its reputation in the past decade, as it has launched half-baked political witch hunts on one party while going out of its way to serve the DNC. The FBI has completely debased itself, mocked the integrity of our elections, and supported a candidate who has been politically compromised.

Mark Zuckerberg chatted with Joe Rogan, and openly discussed how the FBI came to Facebook and told them to begin censoring “Russian disinformation”.

“ The FBI basically came to us, some folks on our team, and was like just so you know you should be on high alert, we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump similar to that, so just be vigilant.”

This early ‘warning’ was the start of a vicious censorship propaganda that arguably cost Donald Trump the election in 2020. The FBI, of course, knew that this laptop was not disinformation, and was merely doing everything they could to serve their DNC masters.

Facebook has tried to dodge accountability by saying that it only temporarily suppressed these stories. But this was clearly not a one-off case, as Facebook has a long history of being a puppet of the globalists by censoring truth and promoting dangerous ideology. Moreover, Facebook also knew way more information than it led the public to believe in 2020 and it is responsible for lying to the public with nefarious intentions.

Going After the Big Fish

The new Trump administration has caught various federal agencies red-handed, and now has the power to clean up shop.





It is clear that Facebook is not being very genuine and merely folding under pressure, now that Zuckerberg knows they will face the consequences.





However, it is imperative to note that our number one target should be going after these corrupt federal agencies if we want to implement sustainable justice. Companies respond to incentives, and sadly most companies would have behaved in the same manner if they received this unethical pressure from the FBI.



The corruption and incompetence of the FBI knows no bounds. Matt Gaetz, our new fearless Attorney General, slammed the FBI in 2022 over their careless handling of this matter.

“ You’ve talked about passwords here. Hunter Biden’s password was hunter02. He drops it off at a repair store. I'm holding the receipt from Mac’s computer repair, where in December 2019 they turned over this laptop to the FBI. And what you are telling me as the assistant director of FBI Cyber you don’t know where this was after it was turned over to you three years ago? How are Americans supposed to trust that you are going to protect us from the next Colonial Pipeline if it seems that you can’t locate a laptop that was given to you three years ago from the first family, potentially creating vulnerabilities for our country?”

The Biden family may have been compromised from this event. This event is gravely concerning given Hunter’s strong ties to Ukraine. It shows how the motivation for this war is more likely related to the Biden crime family’s vulnerable position. It is not shocking that Trump’s immediate area of focus is to end the war in Ukraine, as he has the political freedom to do so.

The Department of Government Efficiency is not just about cleaning up waste activity and lazy behavior. It’s also about gutting the government of deep-seated corruption. The FBI shouldn’t have the right to lie to the public to protect the DNC. The Pentagon shouldn’t be failing its 7th audit. We have been holding individuals and companies to a higher standard than all of the federal agencies that have been running this country.

Collusion and Hypocrisy

The hypocrisy of tech companies and federal agencies is astonishing. They claim to be censoring information for the greater good, but the bias and nefarious intentions are clear. There was no similar censorship on Trump's Russian bounty story, which led media companies to baselessly attack Trump for months.



They claim to care about election integrity and protecting our elections from foreign interference, yet they are not willing to implement basic voter ID laws. The goal is clear. The FBI and tech companies want to censor and crush conservative voices.



If this activity continues, our political system will begin to function as a one-party system, in which the tech companies and federal agencies support their favored party despite the threat to the public.