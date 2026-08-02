The Dems whines and pouted all while using each loophole they could find to allow illegal aliens to weigh in.

Today, a White House blog post makes this plain; so now Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) says it is time to pass the SAVE America Act today — and he does not care about the filibuster.

The very same people who created new rules for virtually everything now pretend the filibuster is some sort of sacrosanct law that prevents them from losing their unfair advantage in election protection.

Filibuster: A One-Way Veto

Sen. Lee points out that Republicans have witnessed the filibuster become a one-way veto for any measure aimed at protecting the integrity of our voting system by confirming that only U.S. Citizens should participate in choosing our leaders.

If the principle of ensuring only U.S. Citizens vote in America’s elections truly matters, then the mechanism used to block that principle cannot stand in its way. For decades Democrats have abused virtually every Senate rule.

But why?