Based Mike Lee Fan

Based Mike Lee Fan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Byers's avatar
Richard Byers
Aug 11

The Federal Reserve has no constitutional basis for existence. Since its inception in 1913 thanks to Woodrow Wilson and his cohort of democrats, the fed’s sole purpose is to slowly erode the economy of the country with inflationary practices designed to eventually bring us to collapse. And, here we are. Congress needs to present a bill to rescind the Fed and bring us back to full government control over our economy. Very few people know the US Govt must BORROW from the fed for each dollar created. Plus interest. Look at your paper money. It clearly states “Federal Reserve Note”. A “Note” is a debt instrument.

At the very least defund the Fed so we can start the process of recovery. If we do not move to do so it is only a matter of time before we default entirely. It’s impossible not to. And, it was designed to do just that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jerrilyn Colangelo's avatar
Jerrilyn Colangelo
Aug 11

I'm in agreement with you. End it. They seem to be trying to collapse this country. That is the Democrats Dream. Who is going to help Mike Lee take it down? And take Powell down. When small businesses, families going bankrupt, get that despicable man out. Now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture