The Federal Reserve has been under the spotlight in recent months for its highly immoral and illegal actions, from both senior members and even its chairman, Jerome Powell.

The fact that the Fed has destroyed the economic livelihood of Americans for decades and directly contributed to multiple economic crises should be enough to strip away all of its power. Yet the organization continues to run free with unquestioned autonomy, evading even a simple audit from the government.

Mike Lee has continued to push for an end to the Federal Reserve, most notably by highlighting a case in which a Federal Reserve bank member gave the Chinese government sensitive economic information.

Based on recent developments, it is also clear to see that the Federal Reserve is a threat to our country’s economic security. Our government must use its power to dismantle this unconstitutional Central Bank and bring in a new one that is loyal to the American people.





The Crooked Federal Reserve

Recent fraud allegations against Jerome Powell reveal how this organization is not only economically incompetent but also corrupt at its core.



Mike Lee has called for the end of the Fed for years, most recently teaming up with Massie to create a bill to end the Federal Reserve.



This private and unconstitutional organization has destroyed the middle class by debasing the US dollar. Its members are accountable to no one, and it has not suffered any consequences for making disastrous economic calls over the past few decades.

Most recently, Mike Lee has pointed out how a member of the Federal Reserve has been charged with supplying sensitive economic data to China.

How has our government not been on top of this massive economic and national security risk?



Giving sensitive data like this to China has many nasty economic implications, as they could use this data to adjust their US treasury positions. This is not to mention that having insider economic information about your main economic competitor, amid the heightened trade war tensions, is a massive folly, to say the least.



The Federal Reserve is not even accountable to the American government, so of course, we can’t expect them to care about the middle class. They are only concerned with protecting their elite, pseudoacademic status while enriching the pockets of other countries.



Other politicians like Rand Paul have shown how the Fed has been making massive payments to foreign banks while implementing policies that crush the middle class. There are many cases that prove that the Fed cares more about itself and other countries than the United States.



Thankfully, the Justice Department under Trump has been moving swiftly to undo some of the damage of Beijing Biden, who allowed China to gain access to sensitive economic information. The American population deserves better leadership.

Selling out to China

Members of our government, and also the Federal Reserve, have been selling our country out for peanuts to countries like China and Ukraine. This is disgusting behavior for a country that boasts the world’s reserve currency, for the time being at least.



How did Jerome Powell let an economic spy join the Federal Reserve, and why has there been no public outcry about this?

This setup has an eerie similarity to Hunter Biden’s convenient board member arrangement with Ukraine, a country that these DNC minions have insisted on continuing to fund, almost as if they were compromised somehow.



As always, the response is either to ignore this behavior or for individuals like Biden to be creative and issue last-minute massive pardons. This story was swept under the rug until Trump, as a part of his many efforts to take on the Federal Reserve, pushed to investigate this espionage activity.



This corrupt Fed employee received $450,000 per year from a university while posing as a university teacher in China.



Luckily, the Trump administration has been exposing this deep level of corruption and making it clear that the Justice Department will pursue anyone who betrays America while abroad.

There is perhaps no greater dishonor than choosing to betray your own country for economic gain. Any economic setbacks for the United States would also translate to more economic pain for the American middle class.



China is one of our largest holders of treasuries, yet it had access to insider information from this Fed employee. With the right set of information, China could offload treasuries at a strategic moment for its own benefit, greatly distorting the markets. China could also profit from learning about interest rate movements in the United States.

How could a member of the Federal Reserve, the world’s most powerful Central Bank, be bought for less than $500,000?

Powell, the crooked leader of the Fed, is also under investigation by the Justice Department. This systemic abuse of power shows that we need to audit the Fed and thoroughly investigate its actions, especially those that are so closely tied to our national security.



There is clearly a lack of accountability and economic proficiency within this organization, with features that destroy the economy through reckless policy and endanger our national security through greed.

These efforts by the Justice Department should be the beginning of a series of actions that conduct a thorough investigation of the systemic fraud within the Federal Reserve.





The Absence of Character and Accountability



The number one problem with the Federal Reserve is that it is not accountable to the government or the American population. This toxic state has given the Fed free rein to violate laws and naturally attract employees who have no integrity or pride for our country.



If this confirmed criminal activity was not enough to launch a full-scale audit of the Fed, then we may have to be honest about how the Federal Reserve is untouchable and more powerful than our government. Recent actions from Trump and Lee can give the population hope that the Fed may soon be brought to justice for its incompetent and illegal actions.



This is not an isolated case. Jerome Powell is also another arrogant and immoral Fed employee, who thinks he is above the law and can’t be fired because the Fed is independent.

Their greed and incompetence are destroying the credibility of the US dollar, and this will have nasty knock-on effects for the economy.



China is already targeting many of our industries, such as the telecom industry, so this is certainly a high-level risk for our country.



How can we protect ourselves from these threats if we have enemies within who will betray the United States for peanuts?



We need real leaders in the Federal Reserve who are committed to protecting the United States. It's time to audit or even end the Fed to protect the American economy from these traitors.