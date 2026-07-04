Dems are advancing policies that create conditions ripe for massive-scale fraud.

Today comes a stark warning from Senator Tommy Tuberville; the Senate must immediately put all other business on hold to move forward the SAVE America Act to safeguard ballot security before the midterm elections.

As Mike Lee amplified the message on X, he emphasized that election security can’t be delayed further than typical legislative gamesmanship allows.

Why does the Senate continually view voter verification as voluntary, while every other governmental agency requires identification for regular activities?