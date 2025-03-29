Imagine paying taxes to support the police only for them to protect those in faraway locations. That’s exactly what the United States is doing when supporting NATO.

Utah Senator Mike Lee is going as far as pushing for the United States to leave NATO altogether.

There’s simply no sense to financially support an organization that uses our dollars to protect other nations.

Lee has an Important Ally

None other than Tesla CEO Elon Musk supports Mike Lee in the quest for America to exit NATO. It has also been reported that President Trump suggesting the idea of removing the United States from the international alliance when serving his first term in office.

Lee’s logic in removing the USA from NATO is multifold. For one, NATO nations recently held an emergency pow-wow without the United States.

The London meeting should have been conducted with the participation of our nation as we paid $21.9 trillion to the group across the past 75 years.

The United States pays more than its 31 other peer nations in NATO yet receives minimal benefit.

"What should we call the movement to get America out of NATO? AmerExit? NATexit? It’s a good thing our NATO allies give us such favorable trade terms based on the fact that we provide a disproportionate share of their security needs Oh wait ...They don’t." - Lee

Simply being a part of NATO has the potential to backfire as it creates alliances with nations that might rogue or become aggressive. Those missteps put the United States in a vulnerable position, creating situations where we are blamed for the aggression of other leaders.

Momentum is Building for a Departure from NATO

In addition to Musk, Lee has an ally in Thomas Massie. The Kentucky Representative is joining forces with Lee to prioritize America’s interest.

"NATO is a Cold War relic that needs to be relegated to a talking kiosk at the Smithsonian." – Massie

The two conservatives insist exiting NATO is necessary now that the Ukraine-Russia negotiations to end the war have stalled. Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has sought Ukraine NATO membership since the invasion began in 2022.

If Congress agrees with Lee and Massie, they will give formal approval for the United States to depart NATO, potentially for good.

As noted in a bipartisan provision in the National Defense Authorization Bill of 2024, the executive branch requires votes from 60 senators to exit the alliance.

Will Trump Make a Power Move?