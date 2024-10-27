Mike Lee is calling out the FBI over social media censorship. Lee recently questioned the Bureau’s heads about pressuring social media platforms to suppress information. In particular, Lee zeroed in on the censoring of information that the government considers to be Russian disinformation.

FBI head Christopher Wray took umbrage with Lee’s previous characterizations of the Bureau’s work. According to Lee, Wray refused to provide an answer to his inquiry regarding the censorship of Russian disinformation and the warrantless surveillance of hardworking Americans.

American Senators Were Briefed by Intelligence Agencies

The nation’s intelligence agencies briefed senators about foreign adversaries’ potential influence on elections. The briefing focused on nations’ attempts to shape public opinion regarding specific candidates for office and lightning rod issues.

As Mike Lee pointed out, the intelligence agencies’ briefing of senators didn’t touch on Ukraine. The war-torn nation was curiously absent from the information session.

To say the omission was inexplicable would be an understatement. Lee went as far as characterizing the omission of Ukraine form the talk as “weird” as we’ve spent more than $113 billion supporting the nation’s war with Russia.

Why America’s Intelligence Agencies are Glossing Over Ukraine

Inquisitive minds want to know: why in the world would our nation’s intelligence agencies completely skip over Ukraine when discussing foreign interference here at home?

Mike Lee, Ted Cruz and other critical thinkers are justified in questioning whether Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy is attempting to sway the outcome of United States elections. Cruz went as far as calling Zelenskyy arrogant.

"The guy...is an absolute moron for coming to the US six weeks before the election and attacking Trump and Vance.” – Cruz on Zelenskyy

The United States’ intelligence agencies conveniently glossed over the fact that Zelenskyy went on the offensive against JD Vance. The president of Ukraine then took to the skies to visit Pennsylvania for an event with Democratic congressional representatives.

FBI Social Media Censorship

The FBI, CIA, NSA and other three-letter agencies are actively censoring social media. Though it is painful to admit, the new owner of X, Elon Musk, has complied with more government censorship requests than the site’s previous head.

“You keep government as far away from it as you possibly can. It’s just terrible precedent long term. This stuff doesn’t belong to the government. It’s not the government’s tool to play with. We need to keep the two of them separated.” – Senator Lee

Mike Lee and other free speech advocates are publicly questioning why the FBI has so much control over social media platforms. Lee, a constitutional lawyer, previously weighed in on prior executive branch moves to regulate online discussion platforms.

Who is the Arbiter of Truth on Social Media Forums?

It wasn’t long ago when the internet had a healthy number of online discussion forums outside of Facebook and X. Though Discord and a couple other online forums still exist, their numbers are dwindling. As a result, FBI censorship of the increasingly small number of online channels is even more problematic.

The question is who should be the arbiter of online truth? It shouldn’t be the individuals who own and manage Facebook and X. Nor should the FBI have the ability to censor those platforms.

Ideally, X, Facebook and all other online forums would be completely void of censorship but for the banning of lewd images and video.

In response, the FBI argues it should be empowered to censor online forums to investigate and remove threats made against politicians. Though there are laws on the books that state one cannot issue threats against the president and other politicians, free speech extremists insist those laws are unjust.

If free speech really existed, every American citizen would be empowered with the right to issue threats against government and everyday people.

Actions matter as they cause physical pain and death. Words don’t.

Until someone takes violent action towards a public official or other person, he or she should not be penalized in any way.

Lee is Highlighting the Cozy Relationship Between the FBI and Social Media Companies

Lee and some other conservatives in government are exploring the possibility of breaking up the social media monopoly. X, Facebook and Google are an online information cartel in cahoots with the FBI.

As Lee noted, those three sites previously and currently engaged in “heavy-handed censorship” of former president Donald Trump and other Americans.

“I view your heavy-handed censorship as a sign of exactly the sort of degraded quality one expects from a monopolist.” - Senator Lee

The above referenced quote is from a letter penned by Lee to the social media powerhouses.

The problem is that there are few competitors for customers to choose from outside of X, Facebook and Threads. Those social media power brokers are pathetically “bending the knee” to the FBI to win favor with law enforcement. Americans deserve better.