The Utah Senator is calling for the repeal of Obamacare in favor of a free market healthcare system

Mike Lee recently echoed the sentiments of House Speaker Mike Johnson when publicly calling for an end to Obamacare. Also known as the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare has been a net negative for Americans.

The two Mikes plan on teaming up with Trump post-election to revamp America’s healthcare system. If Trump returns to the Oval Office, there’s a good chance Lee will help him restore free market healthcare.

Trump’s First 100 Days Will Change America

Lee, Johnson, and Trump all agree that significant change is necessary in the first 100 days of the next administration. The hope is that The Don is the one occupying the Oval Office during that time instead of Kamala Harris.

If Harris is elected, the Democrats would maintain the failing status quo in the first 100 days and beyond. Republicans would be highly aggressive, implementing meaningful change that has the potential to save America.

Obamacare is Unpopular

Obamacare, passed in 2010, has been the target of the GOP for good reason. Lee and Trump plan to reform or replace Obamacare with a new and superior alternative. The alternative would emphasize personal freedom of choice and cost.

Up until this point, Republicans have failed to repeal essential components of the healthcare law. Trump attempted to initiate change during his first term yet was unsuccessful.

The overarching aim of killing Obamacare as we know it is to decrease the cost of healthcare and boost Americans’ quality of care. The challenge lies in proposing a politically expedient plan to replace Obamacare that can garner support in Congress.

Rewind back to 2017 and Senator John McCain was infamously in opposition to fellow Republicans’ efforts to repeal the law due to a lack of a replacement. The hope is that Lee, Johnson, and Trump will craft a new plan that emboldens Congress to repeal the failure that is Obamacare.

Obamacare has been somewhat popular as it provides healthcare coverage for those with pre-existing conditions. The challenge facing Lee, Johnson, and Trump is to create a new form of coverage that includes support for those battling pre-existing conditions.

In the end, America might revert back to a completely privatized healthcare system without government support. In such a scenario, bankruptcies would increase among those lacking healthcare coverage. Though care would likely be provided, it would render the uninsured financially destitute.

Personal Choice or Government Control? That is the Question

The question is whether it is better to allow government to interfere in healthcare or render an increasing number of Americans bankrupt without a semi-universal care plan. Those in favor of small government see no problem with letting the uninsured go bankrupt as doing so eliminates government control over medical care.

Those who declare bankruptcy can restart with a lower credit rating without straining the public tax system and increasing Big Brother interference in everyday life. Though the government-free approach to healthcare might seem inhumane, there is a chance it will be utilitarian in the long run.

After all, plenty of Americans don’t want government involved in their personal healthcare decisions.

Americans Deserve Personalized Healthcare

Lee will work with Trump to refine the current healthcare plan conceptions. Vice president JD Vance will also play a key role in shaping the new policy.

“You also want to implement some deregulatory agenda so that people can choose a health care plan that fits them.” – Vance

It looks like Lee and Vance both favor empowering healthcare insurers to distinguish between sick and healthy enrollees. Those two groups would be separated into distinct risk pools that ultimately enhance consumer options.

The only potential downside to such an approach is that it might result in higher monthly health insurance premiums for those saddled by ongoing illness.

Mike Lee is Keeping Hope Alive in America

There is a common misconception that Obamacare is bulletproof. Most Americans are distracted to the point that they struggle to name the three branches of government. As a result, many assume beltway gridlock means all laws that passed will remain in place indefinitely.

In reality, Obamacare is not set in stone.

“The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that. If you take government bureaucrats out of the health care equation and you have doctor-patient relationships, it’s better for everybody. More efficient, more effective. That’s the free market. Trump’s going to be for the free market.” – Speaker Mike Johnson

The repeal of Roe v Wade sets the stage for all laws to be repealed including Obamacare. There is now hope for new and meaningful change in America.

This is an exciting time to be alive, especially if you support right wing patriots like Mike Lee, Mike Johnson, and Donald Trump.