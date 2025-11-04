MIKE LEE: To make this ABUNDANTLY CLEAR:

Senate Democrats have rejected a clean Continuing Resolution 14 times now.

This is the same bill that keeps the same Biden-era spending they have voted for 13 times before.

But today, they choose to play games with the paychecks of the troops and 40,000 federal workers like Border Patrol, Capitol Police, air traffic controllers, and their own staff, along with programs like SNAP and WIC, because it gives them “leverage” to prop up the fraudulent Biden COVID Credits.

It will take 60 votes to reopen the government. Just a few more Democrats need to do the right thing.

Chuck Schumer and his failing party can continue to spout lies as if they were the truth. But this crisis is entirely of their design. And they can fix it any time they want.

If you live in a state with a Democrat Senator, ask them to end this madness and open the government.