MIKE LEE TORCHES DEEP STATE: BIDEN’S FBI SPY ON TRUMP TEAM - AND THEY’RE STILL COMING FOR YOU

Senator Mike Lee called out the latest bombshell: the FBI spied on the attorney-client communications between President Trump’s campaign manager and her lawyer. Not “surveillance” and certainly not “spying.” Actual eavesdropping on the attorneys’ client communications. And that was just the beginning. They also spied on Members of Congress.

The Deep State wasn’t some conspiracy theory from years ago. The Deep State is alive and well and is functioning at full speed. Mike Lee just showed it.

This is not some old news from the Russia Hoax. This is current evidence that the same agencies that used against one administration never stopped playing their games. The FBI spied on the opposition (the Trump campaign), on elected officials (Members of Congress) and Mike Lee wants everyone to know the danger is not dead yet.

If the FBI can wiretap a Presidential Campaign’s confidential and protected attorney-client communications, do you really believe that your phone calls, emails and texts are protected?

Mike Lee has been the only constitutional voice on this issue for years. While everyone else is talking tough but folding, Mike Lee continues to stand strong, demanding answers, exposing the abuses and not allowing the Surveillance State to use the “classified” excuse to hide from the truth. Mike Lee’s most recent warning is not alarmist. It is a direct warning to all American liberty lovers: the tools the FBI used on Trump’s team can and will be used on the average citizen the minute it is convenient to do so.

However, what this whole spying scheme shows about the unelected bureaucrats still calling the shots, and how far they came to bury the entire America First Movement, will blow your mind when the rest of the evidence finally comes to light. That is why paid subscribers get the complete un-redacted story here.

Mike Lee is one of the clearest voices in the U.S. Senate today. He doesn’t mince words. He doesn’t care what the media thinks. He points out the abuse of FISA, the politicizing of intelligence agencies and the constant threat to American citizens who just want to live free from government snoops. This latest revelation fits a pattern he identified previously; unaccountable power being wielded by partisan players who see the Constitution as nothing more than an impediment to doing business.

Why is this keeping happening? Too many politicians in D.C. are more interested in protecting the status quo and defending the “sources and methods” of the Intelligence Agencies than in defending the Fourth Amendment. Mike Lee has no interest in that. He is working to stop giving the Intelligence Agencies carte blanche under Section 702, to expose warrantless domestic surveillance, and to restore the balance the Founders envisioned. No more blind trust for the agencies that treat American Citizens as suspect number one and Rights Bearing People number two.

Sarcastic comments aside, it is almost poetic justice to watch the same crowd that spent years ranting about “threats to Democracy” now exposed for the exact same Authoritarian tactics they screamed others were employing. Spying on campaign lawyers? Targeting Congress? The hypocrisy is almost laughable given the danger it poses to the Republic.

And yet, here we are. The FBI’s actions were not rogue errors. They were part of a coordinated effort to tip the scales, silence opposition and maintain control. Mike Lee’s willingness to call it publically is precisely why the Deep State is terrified of principled Conservatives such as himself. He connects the dots. He pushes the debate. He reminds us that true reform begins with sunlight on the darkest recesses of the Administrative State.

American citizens have had enough of two-tiered Justice and one-way surveillance. They want leaders who value Liberty above Institutional Loyalty. Mike Lee is a leader that always values Liberty. He demonstrates that every time he steps up to the microphone. His record on these fights — pushing back against FISA Abuse, Demanding Transparency and Protecting the rights of the People vs. the Privileges of the Powerful — proves he is not just speaking.

The Question is not whether the Spying occurred. The Evidence is mounting. The Real Question is How long can we continue to allow a System to exist where Un-elected Officials can use the full weight of Federal Intelligence Tools against Political Opponents?

Mike Lee is not waiting for Permission to Fight Back. He is leading the Charge Right Now to Expose the Rot so the American People Can Finally Demand True Accountability. In a Senate filled with careful word smiths and Committee Lifers, Mike Lee’s Blunt Honesty shines bright like a Beacon for anyone who still believes the Government Should Fear the People — NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND.

That Kind of Courage is Rare. And Right Now, That is Exactly What the Country Needs to Push Back Against a Deep State that Refuses to Stay Within Its Constitutional Lane. Mike Lee is Proving One Man With Principle and Persistence Can Make Even the Powerful Sweat. The Rest of Us Just Need to Stand Behind Him.