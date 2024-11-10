The birth rate in America and the vast majority of the west is on a steep decline. Even China is enduring a record low birth rate.

China recently made changes through centralized decision-making to put women back in the home. The United States can’t take such authoritarian measures as a consensus is necessary for meaningful change in our democracy.

Mike Lee Wants to get the Bureaucracy out of Your Life

If you were to poll millennials and Generation Z to determine the primary reasons why they aren’t starting families, you would find a common refrain: childcare. In some parts of the country, childcare costs upwards of $25,000 per year.

The ever-increasing childcare costs are partially attributable to D.C. red tape. There are too many rules and regulations governing childcare in the United States. The bureaucracy is impeding a free market that would result in affordable childcare. Mike Lee wants change.

In an ideal world, every woman would elect to have three to four children each and take care of those kids in the home. Such a scenario is a pipe dream now that we’re a full century past the passage of the 19th amendment.

The twist is that surveys of middle school age girls reveal 85% of them want at least one child. A multitude of factors between middle school and adulthood changes women’s minds.

By 2030 more than 45% of women in the United States will be single and childless.

The “Why” of Our Declining Birth Rate

The transition from middle school to college and the workforce clearly changes the psychology and life goals of young women. Trust is lost after failed romantic relationships. Wages are diluted as more women enter and remain in the workforce instead of raising families.

In response, women become more disillusioned.

As Mike Lee emphasizes, D.C. bureaucracy is a large part of the reason why women decide to forego kids after initially planning on having them. The harsh truth that the legacy media doesn’t seem willing to highlight is that childcare has become egregiously expensive.

Though our young women could ask their aging parents to take care of the kids while they work, doing so is a burden. Boomer and Generation X parents would prefer to enjoy their golden years on the golf course, traveling, or socializing with peers.

Mike Lee’s targeting of beltway regulations that hike the cost of childcare to absurd levels restores free market competitiveness in the spirit of utilitarianism. As tends to be the case, getting government out of the way allows the market to solve the problem.

There is also an argument to be made that we should pool our resources through taxation to alleviate the financial burden of childcare. However, doing so would require a return to the elevated income tax levels of the Eisenhower era.

Americans don’t have the level of trust in government necessary to return to those high tax rates.

Removing the Barrier to Childcare Employment

Regulators recently floated out the idea of requiring prospective childcare workers to get a college degree. The supposed logic in the requirement was that it would raise wages while increasing the quality of care provided to vulnerable and impressionable youngsters.

As an example, D.C. now mandates that many childcare providers, including individuals who provide care for toddlers and infants, hold an associate’s degree. Moreover, D.C. also requires that those who direct childcare facilities obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Bureaucrats’ proposal to erect a college degree as a staunch barrier to entry is shortsighted. Changing diapers and spooning baby food into a child’s mouth should not require a college degree.

Some go as far as arguing the proposed degree requirement for childcare is classist and even racist. Class and race tend to overlap. Comparatively fewer racial minorities can afford college as they tend to hail from disadvantaged families.

Requiring a college degree for childcare and implementing other regulations ultimately adds unnecessary layers of bureaucracy. The end result is a higher cost of childcare, increasingly poor parents, and unhappy people.

The Proof is in the Pudding

Big Government types sometimes push back against the Mike Lees of the world, insisting government regulations are for the greater good. However, the numbers tell a different story. The George Mason University Mercatus Center conducted research on the topic for a clearer view.

The researchers determined that childcare cost increases more than 45% for infants and 40% for toddlers when states mandate that those teaching in childcare facilities earn a high school diploma.

Furious Parents Want Answers

Perhaps the worst part of the situation is that today’s parents reproduced half a decade or nearly a full decade ago when childcare was more affordable. There was no way to predict such a rapid increase in daycare costs.

Parents are now asking what they are getting in return for increased government regulation of childcare. There is no data that proves those with college degrees or other credentials provide a better level of care.

Mike Lee’s mission is to end credentialism in childcare. Remove arbitrary and costly barriers to childcare entry and the cost of childcare will return to an affordable level.

Childcare providers would also emerge as big winners from deregulation as they would have less or even no student loans to repay.

Taking Action to Help Parents and Kids

The data shows high-quality care in early childhood greatly improves kids’ quality of life. The alternative is missing out on critically important developmental support early in life, leading to academic struggles and dysfunction.

The solution is Mike Lee’s Childcare Worker Opportunity Act. Introduced in the House and Senate, the legislation aims to streamline childcare without cumbersome bureaucracy.

If lawmakers in the beltway repeal education requirements for childcare workers, the cost of care will decrease and everyone but for colleges and universities will benefit.

Lee’s approach is the utilitarian solution we need for a better future.