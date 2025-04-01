The media has gained an ample amount of power over the American population in the past decade. This propaganda has allowed factions of our government to get away with immoral actions and to take away our liberties.

One of the greatest things this division has done is turn people against each other and make anyone who disagrees with these narratives enemies of the country. Lenin best characterized this trend in the following quote:

“We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.”

The heavy propaganda efforts in the United States are all by design, and they first began to take off in 2013 when Obama made massive changes to the Smith Mundt Act. This act is unrecognizable now, and our government needs to reconcile this act so that the government can’t distribute propaganda to the American population through “independent” media companies. We need to oust all of these fake news losers.

Mike Lee Slams the American Propaganda Machine



Anyone in America who has been paying attention for the past decade has noticed that the government has increased its dosage of propaganda on the population. Trump has built his following based on battling these faux sources of information.

So, what has changed in the past decade?



Mike Lee mentioned that we need to ban the federal funding of propaganda. Under the current regulations, the government can legally send propaganda and use its media outlets to gaslight people and call them conspiracy theorists.

The federal government shouldn’t be pumping its own country full of propaganda and then using taxpayer funds to censor citizens. Sadly, this has been the exact case ever since Barack Obama heavily amended it through the Smith Mundt Modernization Act of 2012.





Domestic Propaganda Machine: 2013=1984



Despite what the fake news losers say, Obama did drastically change the Smith Mundt Act, which now allows the government to flood the market with fake news. Everything changed in 2013 when this act was implemented. Propaganda has always been an issue, but it has become stronger and harder to identify in recent years.



Prior to the changes that the Obama crime organization made in 2013, the US population enjoyed over 60 years in which the government couldn’t broadcast propaganda to the domestic population, according to the Smith Mundt Act. Of course, there are numerous examples, such as the Pentagon Papers, which show that the government often deceived the public. But the changes to Smith Mundt gave the government a green light to step things up.

The Upon Request section of this act means the government needs someone in the country to request it to release information to the public. However, there are many loopholes to the Upon Request part of this amendment, which provides the false assurance of safety because the government can’t directly communicate propaganda to the population.



In reality, the indirect release of information from third parties has actually become much more dangerous.

In many countries, citizens hear news from their government and can clearly identify it as propaganda. In the United States, it is often hard to know because the government is legally allowed to administer propaganda through other “independent” outlets. This is a cleverly crafted dystopian trap that leaves skeptics confused and critics labelled as conspiracy theorists.

The Global Propaganda Machine



The world is nothing like it was in 1953, and the US has exploited this trend to give itself an edge in global media. Unfortunately, this power has fallen into the wrong hands, as US organizations like USAID have been able to influence journalism in line with the globalists’ desires.



New reports have shown that USAID funded over 6,000 journalists, including in Ukraine. Many Americans who consume news from foreign countries often accidentally expose themselves to American propaganda efforts.

If we look at Ukraine as one example, we can see how many media outlets were responsible for pushing the world to support Ukraine. At the same time, US citizens have also felt pressure from their own government to support Ukraine, even to the point of turning on Trump and Vance because they pushed for peace.



What Obama did to Smith Mundt was very dangerous. We now have US deep state propaganda circling the world and coming back at full force to the United States through these “independent” news sources. Those who stand in the way are enemies of the state.

Recent Warning from Mike Benz



During a recent Joe Rogan video, Mike Benz talked about the introduction of the Smith Mundt Act in the 1940s and how it served its purpose at that time. Moreover, he mentioned how the government originally only planted propaganda stories abroad but was prohibited from propagandizing its domestic population.







“The point of authorizing this is that we get cheaper gas. We get import-export markets. We get a high standard of living because if a foreign government doesn’t want to give up foreign resources or allow a US military base, or allow joint partnerships, or exports of goods, or US multinational corporations to operate there, then the American people suffer economically. It was always designed to say listen, we do this dirty stuff abroad, but it can’t come home.”

The sad reality is that the situation has become much worse. Imagine all of the atrocities that the CIA has done under the guise of helping the US economy. Obama’s changes allow the government to unleash this on its population and to do so through a consortium of media and legal entities that it funds. The policy actions that these faux news sources have created have been disastrous.



This has become much bigger than propaganda via the news. This power has also extended into censorship laws for social media and other forms of news, which resulted in a massive loss of liberties, as seen in the early 2020s.



The Tech Industry is a Tentacle of the Deep State Kraken

Nobody in their right mind should ever be able to trust the tech industry after all of the atrocities they committed in the 2020s. Even individuals like Zuck are only acting friendly now because they are under Trump’s thumb and know that Kash and others would prosecute them if they ever performed any legal violations like this again.

At the same time, our foreign policies and intelligence operations during the presidencies of Biden, Obama, and others have been very questionable. Hopefully, Kash Patel will show us how much so.



Obama combined these two forces in 2013 and unleashed them on the population. To make matters worse, anyone who questions this now has this same “independent” media force unleashed against them.

These people have no problem lying to our faces. The FBI and other agencies lied about Biden’s laptop, Russian collusion, and other common fake news media scandals. This is the fruit of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act.



We need political leaders like Mike Lee to restore Smith Mundt and ensure that the government doesn’t gaslight its population. Any participants, including tech and media companies, also need to be brought to justice. Until then, the deep state will do everything it can to make the population hate leaders like Mike Lee and Donald Trump.