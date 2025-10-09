Ever wonder why Americans can’t peacefully debate politics like they did before 2016? Why was there not massive societal tension and a wave of political violence due to the differences in the political practices of Bush and Clinton? Have things really changed this much?

To truly address this precarious state that we are in, where people in this country think assassinations are justified, we have to get to the root of the real issue.



The truth is, the American government has been launching deep propaganda on the American population for over a decade, following the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012. This artificial propaganda has stirred up the American population, exacerbating political tensions that we were previously able to contain.

Under the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, the government began unleashing a wave of conniving propaganda on the minds of the American public. Those who trusted alleged independent media sources, which are often controlled by the government, never stood a chance of evading political radicalization.

The US government has intellectually manipulated the masses through the most conniving and powerful means possible, leading the masses more and more vulnerable to political polarization and violence.

Until this flawed legislation is addressed, any efforts to address political violence will be futile. Overturning the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act is the only way to address the root cause of the radicalization of the left.



Mike Lee on Government Propaganda: The New Turning Point

Government propaganda has reached an all-time high this decade, following Obama’s modernization of the Smith-Mundt Act last decade. Many Americans who think they are consuming independent media are, in fact, being brainwashed by their own government.

WAR IS PEACE. FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.

These Orwellian concepts have permeated all factions of US society via the deep state media machine. Most importantly, these efforts pose a massive danger to many conservatives, who are prime targets for political violence.



Mike Lee has recently called for a complete overhaul of existing legislation, proposing that politicians rename it the Charlie Kirk Act.

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination has shown the world just how broken and dangerous our media has become.

The troubled nature of the current state of media can’t be overstated. The government has its claws in independent media companies, and the output is very dangerous.

Many of these fake news losers, posing as independent media companies, are merely carrying out the instructions of the deep state. Citizens are subject to propaganda and encouraged to be hostile to those with different views.



Americans can address political issues on their own, through open dialogue and discourse. They don’t need the government to interfere through its manipulation of the media.

Mike Lee Introduces the Charlie Kirk Act



Mike Lee has been one of the main politicians aggressively going after the injustices of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012.



For the past 13 years, the government has been able to disseminate propaganda to its own citizens, rather than focusing solely on “educating” other countries with its propaganda.



Without even wasting a week, Lee immediately moved to fulfill his goal of removing the government’s ability to radicalize the US population.

SCIENCE DENIER. TRANSPHOBODIC. DOMESTIC TERRORIST.

The government-sponsored leftist media has bashed conservatives and brainwashed people to believe that the right is the problem. These media attacks have picked up in power, and many vocal conservatives rightfully have to fear political attacks.



Many leftists believe that common-sense conservatives are radical members of society. In reality, the conservative movement has held its ground while the left has moved towards insanity.

The situation has become so dire that many people on the left feel this assassination was justified and have celebrated Kirk’s death.



Elon Musk slammed the radical response from the left.

“The radical left celebrated the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk. Unity is impossible with evil fanatics who celebrate murder. While at times the discussion on X can become negative, it’s still good that there is a discussion happening.”

We are in a dangerous state in which people have become intellectually radicalized and believe attacks on their political opponents are justified.

The solution is free dialogue, independent from government influence!



Mike Lee noted that Americans should be able to decide the truth themselves, without the government being involved.

“As Charlie’s vital work so ably demonstrated, Americans can figure out the truth for themselves without government telling them what to believe.”

As we have seen in the past decade, the government often has nefarious intentions in its media efforts and has a nasty track record of colluding with tech companies.

The best way for us to achieve peace and logic is through open and peaceful debates, the type of dialogue that Charlie Kirk gave his life to restore in America.





Chaos Would Unfold Without These Changes



The fruit of the Smith-Mundt modernization has been atrocious. Moreover, it is also clear that the government has had a clear agenda to divide and radicalize the population.



Major media companies have substantially increased their use of the terms sexist and racist since 2012, which has had a nasty impact on a society that otherwise would have continued healing.







In the 2020s, the media companies hijacked science to push a faux narrative about covid vaccines and to support the lies of Anthony Fauci. They created a mass hysteria that has led many people to be economically ruined and/or vaccine-injured.



WE ARE STILL FIGHTING TO RECLAIM LIBERTIES LOST DURING THIS PERIOD!



This type of political polarization and instability would never have occurred if we had a smaller federal government and an economic vision that works for the middle class. The government should completely stay out of the media and focus on common-sense policies that affect all middle-class Americans.



Artificial Hate and Division

Government-sponsored media has only increased hate and division in the United States, and has removed our connection to each other as Americans.



These are both concepts that the Kirks actively fought to push against. Charlie Kirk actively promoted open dialogues between different political groups and always sought to love and respect those who disagreed with him.



The Kirk family has continued to stand by these views. During his funeral, Erika Kirk even stated that she forgave the man who killed Charlie Kirk.





“My husband, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life. That man, that young man – I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did, and it is what Charlie would do.”





Americans want unity and healing, and are sick of the government propaganda that has divided us.



The government has its talons on “independent” media companies, and the country could benefit from the emergence of truly open dialogue between individuals of various backgrounds.



The best way to honor Charlie Kirk’s death is to remove radicalization from the media and create environments where we can peacefully disagree with our opponents. The Charlie Kirk Act will be a great step for us to achieve this feat.