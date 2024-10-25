“Misinformation” is a Leftist—and they reside on both sides of the aisle—code word for dissent. When the White House pressured Mark Zuckerberg to censor “misinformation” on COVID-19 on Facebook, a lot of it was not misinformation. It was true. Big government wasn’t after the truth, it sought to silence dissenters.

Leftist legend Lyin’ Hillary Clinton recently suggested that Americans be jailed for spreading “misinformation” while at the same time spreading misinformation herself. As always, the Left is fond of employing the “Do As I Say, Not As I Do” rule.

Clinton warned that Russian propaganda efforts have advanced since 2016. Duh. She’s still stuck on the Russia Hoax conspiracy trip the Left so desperately tried to pin on Trump. It never stuck, but they never gave up.

Since the Russians are still at it and better than they were before, they are a threat in U.S. elections. True. What to do? Clinton thinks the government should prosecute Americans who spread Russian disinformation.

Does that include the 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter claiming Russia was involved with the Hunter Biden laptop debacle? Nope. Though they were obviously spreading misinformation about Russia to protect Hunter Biden, they were also politically aligned with Hillary.

Clinton spread more misinformation when she complained about the media’s handling of Donald Trump. She claimed that truly “objective” coverage of the former President would emphasize Project 2025 and Trump’s “desire to be a dictator,” both of which have been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked.

Should Hillary go to jail? Probably, but she won’t. Ivy League academics like Harvard Law Professor Martha Minow, author of Saving the News: Why the Constitution Calls for Government Action to Preserve Freedom of Speech, thinks the government should be the one to sort fact from opinion and truth from lies.

“You know,” opines Minow, “the fact of the matter is, the big disinformation source is as much broadcast and cable and on those, there is a basis for government regulation. The FCC could take that seriously and withhold licenses, remove them, terminate them, for companies that are misleading people, that are labeling as news something that’s entirely opinion.”

The problem is that politicians are known to use lies as a strategy, so they cannot be trusted to be objective. When “misinformation” is code for political dissent, politicians will use censorship to their advantage, not yours. It’s in their nature.

If Minow had her way, Fox News, Newsmax, and independent outlets like Substack would either have to agree to censorship or be shut down.

The way to combat misinformation is not censorship. The best weapon is to teach people critical thinking skills from a young age. It is also critical to elevate critical thinking from a mere skill to a moral value. If the Constitution is to prevail, well-educated, moral citizens are crucial.

It’s a lofty goal, and one that should continue to be pursued, but it will take time. We don’t have a lot of that. In the meantime, America needs people fighting to protect the First Amendment, for as the right to free speech goes, so goes the Constitution. When the government chooses what is free speech and what is misinformation, America ceases to exist.

Luckily, there are those brave souls who fight tooth and nail for free speech each day. They quietly do their part, like the patriots of old, to keep the Constitution alive and kicking.

The Heros Fighting For You

The Media Research Center recently announced the winners of its first annual Free Speech Awards. Among the so honored were five U.S. Senators, all Republicans, who have “stood strong for Americans’ free speech rights, especially on social media.”

The winners of the MRC’s 2024 Free Speech Awards are GOP Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Roger Marshall, Rand Paul, and Eric Schmitt.

“While Big Tech companies and leftists across the spectrum of politics and society have spoken out against free speech, these five senators have distinguished themselves in the fight to preserve it,” MRC announced.

In the announcement, MRC Founder and President Brent Bozell said, “Today marks the beginning of the MRC Free Speech Awards with the 2024 Top 5 Senators to defend free speech. While the Senate is far from being under conservative leadership, their efforts have stopped massive government censorship.”

“Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul led the charge against provisions in the Kids Online Safety Act that would have increased government censorship and decreased parental rights,” Bozell continued.

Lee fought against the Kids Online Safety Act because it did little to combat the greatest online threats to children, “while opening the door to political censorship by the federal government.”

“KOSA ignores the grievous damage against children by online pornographers, through both viewing and exploitation,” Lee wrote in a post on X.

“Instead, this legislation empowers the [Federal Trade Commission (FTC)] to censor any content it deems to cause ‘harm,’ ‘anxiety,’ or ‘depression,’ in a way that could (and most likely would) be used to censor the expression of political, religious, and other viewpoints disfavored by the FTC.”

Google and other Big Tech critics censored Lee. Google, for example, buried Lee’s website during his 2022 reelection campaign. Undaunted, Lee continues to work to hold Meta and other platforms accountable for the suppression of free speech.

Lee also worked to defund the Biden-Harris administration’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board.

Sen. Paul also fiercely opposed the attempt to censor speech through the Kids Online Safety Act.

Paul also fought against people like Dr. Antony Fauci for his attempts to curb free speech. He has called out Big Tech platforms such as YouTube for censoring him and many other Americans.

The list goes on.

People like to criticize Republican Senators for not getting much done. A good many of them indeed are either pro-establishment, RINOs, or otherwise unwilling to rock the boat. These ne'er-do-wells must be held accountable at the ballot box.

The others, however, the patriots, although their important work often goes unnoticed, should be commended for their efforts to protect America from the dark forces trying to destroy her.

It is right and just that the Media Research Center has recognized these men for what they are: American heroes.

Keep fighting.