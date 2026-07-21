Mike Lee’s Iron Grip on SAVE Act Exposes Cornyn’s Weak Tea Resistance
Republicans are getting nervous because of Mike Lee’s unwillingness to give an inch during the most recent GOP conference
Mike Lee refused to budge on the SAVE America Act, even though the meeting had turned into yet another lecture on “unity” and “moving forward.” Steve Shultz documented the whole thing on X by praising that backbone – he said that Cornyn’s opposition to the legislation had landed with all the force of a wet napkin.