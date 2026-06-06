These kinds of clashes show how important election reforms can get bogged down by less relevant authority grab provisions. As such, Mike Lee has come out strongly saying he will oppose any version of the Save America Act if it includes those problematic provisions.

In doing so, he is maintaining the focus on protecting voting systems (election integrity) instead of giving Washington more centralized management over public resources.

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Mike Lee’s actions demonstrate a common conflict that occurs between states’ rights and national legislation. Specifically, Mike Lee is arguing that the provisions that allow for increased federal oversight of public lands do not belong in a bill that is intended to improve the process of voting.

Furthermore, these provisions would represent a transfer of authority away from local and state decision makers – something Mike Lee has opposed on Constitutional grounds for many years.

What’s Mike Lee’s plan to protect the Constitution and America’s cherished land? It’s explained below for subscribers.