It wasn’t long ago when news was limited to the morning paper, the evening local news and the nightly national news. The legacy media silo put the masses under a spell until the late 90s.

Alternative media on the internet has opened eyes, hearts and minds. Mike Lee is proud to be a part of the truth movement away from mainstream media.

Independent Thinking for Uncertain Times

Progressivism has created a new world in which few are comfortable and confident. The family unit is being destroyed in favor of a life of sinful singledom. The left has demonized men, dubbing them “toxic” and relegating them to the lowest rungs of society.

No one knows what tomorrow holds and some don’t want to think about it.

Now is the perfect time to think outside of the box. Recognize that the mainstream media on your TV is attempting to brainwash you into being a progressive who embraces harmful change. Resist the urge to fit in with the mainstream narrative and upgrade to Mike Lee’s substack.

Premium Content That Shows You What’s Real

It’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s fake these days. The legacy media’s talking heads don’t want you to know the truth. Though few know it, local and national news broadcasts often feature the same scripts distributed to stations across the nation.

We are living through an era of groupthink in which community engagement away from mainstream media has never been important. Our Mike Lee substack is an alternative form of news that provides online community engagement to find out what’s real. Upgrade today for your dose of reality.

Though your next door neighbor might not know what’s really going on in the world, we do. Our online community is just as valuable and possibly even more valuable than your local offline community. We provide truth-seekers with a beeline directly to the facts for a better understanding of politics, news and society.

Freedom of the Press Away From Corporate Media

Freedom fighters like Mike Lee stress the importance of defending Americans' fundamental liberties. Access to free press is a bedrock of a democratic society. If you believe in the nation's founding constitutional principles, you’ve found the right substack.

Lee's passion for freedom and justice stems from his father Rex E. Lee. Rex served as Solicitor General under none other than President Ronald Reagan. Lee’s values of liberty, justice and family are exemplified in our substack. If you share some or all of these values, we invite you to upgrade today.

Narrowing the Focus on the Truth

It wasn’t long ago when Americans were limited to an hour of nightly news interrupted by frequent commercials. Subtract those commercials from the pre-internet TV news broadcasts and Americans had access to a mere 30-40 minutes of news per night.

It is impossible to learn the truth about your local community, the nation and the world in such a small amount of time.

The rise of the internet has paved a path toward the truth of society. Upgrading your subscription to support based Mike Leeprovides you with exactly that.

It is here that you will find accurate news, facts and quotes. There’s no sugar coating of the truth in this substack. Our Mike Lee substack tells it like it is, even if it stings.

Embrace Alternative Media Today

The time has come to turn off your TV and radio. It is also time to escape the echo chamber that is Facebook.

The harsh truth is that your Facebook friends, neighbors, coworkers and even some of your family are willing to stretch the truth about politics to win your favor. Let’s face facts: people lie. Oftentimes, those lies are told to fit in or make money.

This Mike Lee substack presents the United States and the world as it really is. Our mantra of “No More Lies” is rooted in the sentiment that lies are inherently offensive. Lying is the tool of the devil.

MakeThis Mike Lee Substack Your Internet Home

The modern day devil takes the form of the manipulative mainstream media that pushes false narratives and half-truths for corporate profit. Turn off the corporate news, click our substack and you’ll finally belong to a truth-based community.

Upgrade your subscription to support independent news and you’ll be a part of a group that shares your values of faith, integrity and justice.

