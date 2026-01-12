Have you ever looked at an iceberg and wondered what’s beneath it? Ask a scuba diver and you’ll find icebergs extend deep down into the water.

Oftentimes, the unseen portion of an iceberg is significantly larger than the visible portion.

The iceberg metaphor is an analog for the ongoing theft of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota. Though the Trump administration froze the state’s childcare funding, the damage has been done.

What Caused the Minnesota Corruption?

As is always the case in life and politics, the most important question to ask is “Why?”.

Why were taxpayer dollars doled out to fake daycare centers?

The root cause of the corruption is illegal voting. Utah Senator Mike Lee pounded the table, demanding that Congress pass the SAVE Act.

Congress refused and here we are, rife with illegal votes and ensuing fraud using taxpayer dollars.

In retrospect, Mike Lee, and Donald Trump were right. The two asked Congress to pass legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote in elections.

“The SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship to register and vote in federal elections, passed the House in April. The Senate should send it to President Trump’s desk for signature ASAP.” – Mike Lee

Instead of taking Lee’s advice, Congress did nothing. Maybe those federal lawmakers will rethink their stance now that the Democrats allowed taxpayer dollars to be distributed to thieves pretending to operate daycares for children.

How the Dems Steal Elections

Though it might be hard to believe, there is a coordinated effort to steer illegal immigrants to the voting booths. Sleuths, DIY reporters and vigilantes have gone to great lengths to expose how Minnesota Somalians went block to block harvesting ballots.

Here’s how it works: a Somalian goes door-to-door at apartment complexes, collecting ballots from every illegal immigrant living onsite.

In some cases, nearly a dozen ballots are harvested per apartment home.

What comes next?

It should come as no surprise.

The ballots are submitted for the Democrats. The entirety of those contacted by that single Somalian then vote for the recommended Democrat candidate.

Nobody actually tracks the collection of the ballots or other machinations. It’s all done without oversight.

The culmination?

Hundreds of thousands of Somalis and other illegal immigrants living rent-free and voting for leftist candidates. Making matters worse is that those illegals get EBT food stamps and sometimes, even a taxpayer-funded vehicle.

Paid for by whom?

You, the taxpayer. It’s a self-perpetuating cycle that Mike Lee is determined to stop.

Minnesota is Symbolic of America’s Growing Corruption

If the voter fraud and theft of taxpayer dollars for fictional daycare centers is occurring in Minnesota, it is undoubtedly happening elsewhere. It might even be happening in all 50 states.

Chances are voter fraud and the theft of taxpayer dollars is much more commonplace in blue states than red states.

Why is that?

The lack of oversight on how tax dollars are distributed and used. Republicans recognize the value of fiscal conservatism.

Democrats are free spenders who willingly turn a blind eye to the misuse of government freebies.

It’s precisely why our nation is $38 trillion in debt.

What’s the solution?

It goes beyond passing the SAVE Act as recommended by Mike Lee. Congress must take additional steps, implementing more oversight and government reform.

Changing Uncle Sam’s approach to spending taxpayer dollars with a focus on limiting spending to use within the enumerated powers of Congress will put us on the right track.

The overarching theme?

Greatly minimize federal funding of programs. A federalist approach that emphasizes the importance of state spending leading to better outcomes.

Why?

Because it’s easier to keep track of taxes at the state level as opposed to the federal level. Federal tax dollars tend to disappear into a black hole of spending that are seemingly impossible to track.

In contrast, less is going on at the state level, meaning there is a greater chance that tax dollars will be properly accounted for.

Re-examining the Role of the Federal Government

Rewind time back to the 2024 presidential debates and the hot topic was the role of the federal government.

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Mike Lee, and other Republicans often referenced the role of the federal government when speaking and arguing in front of the nation.

What should the federal government do?

National defense.

That’s it.

Everything else can be done at the state level. Americans are free to move from state-to-state as they please.

If such a conservative approach to the federal government were implemented, we would see a massive influx of people to red states with minimal state and local taxation. The surplus would be spent in red state economies, creating new businesses and jobs.

In contrast, leftists want the federal government to engage in central planning.

The problem?

A centralized approach to government concentrates billions in the swamp, assuming they will be redistributed for utilitarian benefit.

In turn, the government sends some of those dollars to states without sufficient guidance, leading to even more waste and lack of government accountability.

Mike Lee’s SAVE Act is the Answer

The Minnesota mess could have been prevented with the passage of the SAVE Act. The legislation would have identified illegal immigrants and prevented them from voting.

“New Year’s resolution: stop nonsense like this, pass my SAVE Act to require proof of citizenship to vote, and codify the MAGA agenda—especially on immigration and enforcement.” – Mike Lee

If we don’t legislate the requirement to provide documentary proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections, the Democrats will enjoy a competitive advantage across posterity. That advantage has the potential to destroy this once great country.