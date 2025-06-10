National Public Radio (NPR) has been receiving millions of taxpayer dollars to aid in its efforts to hoodwink the American public. However, this free ride is soon to come to an end. As Mike Lee suggests, NPR is about to be defunded, so that leftist propaganda can no longer be shoved down our throats.

In the most recent slanting of the news, NPR reported that Trump’s meeting with South Africa’s president, where Trump publicly chided him for promoting the genocide of white farmers, showing video evidence of the regime’s call to murder white farmers, was, in fact, a “false claim.” Reuters and other leftist media outlets made the same claim, stating in an article, “Trump baselessly alleges mass killings of white South Africans.” Trump was far beyond baseless.

Why NPR and Other Media Outlets Should Look at Facts Before Reporting

While South Africa has a high crime rate that affects both black and white people, as AfriForum data shows, there were 503 attacks and 64 murders in 2023 alone, and while not all the attacks were carried out on white farmers, many were, and they were brutal. The same site expressed gratitude to Trump for pointing out this inequity.

​​For example, in a 2017 attack on a white farming couple in KwaZulu-Natal, the couple was tortured before they were killed. The story was cited by AfriForum but received limited international coverage. These attacks are often framed as a robbery rather than a hate crime.

To wit, a memorial exists in Ysterberg, South Africa, with crosses marking the graveless white farmers killed in farm attacks, but mainstream outlets like Reuters, NPR, and BBC say this entire field of white crosses is evidence of racial tension rather than genocide, emphasizing that farm murders affect both non-white victims too.

Moreover, there’s a song that Trump played at the press conference, titled “Kill the Boer” sung be Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. South African courts have ruled it as protected speech, not incitement, citing its historical anti-apartheid context. Mainstream media, including Reuters, report this as a divisive issue but reject genocide claims, noting that farm attacks are part of broader crime trends, not systematic racial targeting. Elon Musk, who is from South Africa and has called out Apartheid repeatedly, sees it differently. He was outraged at “a whole arena chanting about killing white people.”

The Democratic Alliance in South Africa has issued has condemnation of the Kill the Boar chant, saying that it goes beyond mere words, and incites violence, stokes hatred, and deepens division within our society.

These erroneous claims, as well as many others that NPR has made, is indicative of the rug-pull going on at a deeper level. Let’s break it down.

Who Really Funds NPR?

One of NPR’s biggest funders, aside from the federal government, is the Bill Gates Foundation. In 2013, NPR received grants totaling $17 million from multiple sources, including $4.8 million from the Gates Foundation. This included $1.8 million for education coverage, $3 million for global health and development coverage, and $1.5 million for six member stations: KPCC, KQED, MPR, WBUR, WHYY, and WNYC to create a digital soundboard for the US.

@RobertKennedyJr, claims that NPR received $24,663,066 from the Gates Foundation by November 2021.

In a recent CBS interview, Gates said he wanted to spend more money than has ever been spent by a nonprofit to “save the millions of children” he sees dying around the globe, but this is the kind of double-speak we see at many so-called NGO organizations. They say they have your best interests in mind, but then do the opposite.

Why does all of this matter? It isn’t just federal money and grants given by taxpayers that fund NPR’s hate campaign against Trump and other conservatives. Other NGOs indirectly fund NPR through taxpayer “donations.”

About 10% of NPRs $279 million budget comes from “grants and contributions,” which includes funding from private foundations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and others. But then Bill Gates gets funding from programs like USAID, so that isn’t an accurate number that represents just how much money NPR takes from our wallets to lie to us.

While there has been a concerted historical effort to defund NPR by Republicans, the aim isn’t without merit. NPR covers things like “queer animals,” while dismissing real journalism that contains factual information.

In 1969 Fred Rogers testified before Congress to protest Nixon administration cuts to public media, including NPR, and there were other endeavors all the way up to a March 2024 House Oversight subcommittee hearing, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who titled the hearing, “Anti-American Airwaves.”

Greene questioned NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger about their alleged liberal bias. Greene called NPR and PBS “radical leftwing echo chambers” and introduced the “Defund Government-Sponsored Propaganda Act” to eliminate CPB funding.

Other media outlets aren’t happy with being outed for their lies, either. The CPB just sued the Trump administration, arguing that the executive order and the firing of three Democratic board members in April were unlawful, as CPB is an independent nonprofit not subject to presidential authority. A court hearing was scheduled for May 14, 2025.

America Won’t Pay for More Lies

It’s clear America is fed up with being propagandized. And we’re certainly fed up with paying for it. From Bill Gates pretending philanthropy pushed through media outlets like NPR, to lies about the South African murder of farmers, it’s time to stop funding the left.