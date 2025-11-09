Based Mike Lee Fan

Based Mike Lee Fan

George Shay
2h

The free market is an answer, but the GOP’s myopic, maniacal obsession with Obamacare, which was actually a Republican reform in Massachusetts branded there as Romneycare, is a half measure at best.

If you really want to reform healthcare, ban all third-party payment, public and private. Make it a cash market. I estimate costs would drop by 90%.

How based does Mike Lee think that is?

