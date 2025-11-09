Americans pay more for healthcare than any country in the world, yet they still have some of the worst outcomes.

Who is the main culprit behind this massive inefficiency?



The answer can easily be pinned down to Obamacare, as well as the collusion of healthcare companies with federal agencies like the FDA.

The FDA has stood by idly while Americans become sicker and sicker. This crooked state has allowed healthcare companies to line their pockets. At the same time, Obamacare policies have led to soaring health insurance premiums, a massive thorn for individuals and small businesses.



Obamacare has had 15 years to deliver, yet all it has done is make healthcare more controlled and expensive for Americans.



Mike Lee understands that we need free market solutions and is willing to actually do something about it. He is one of the few politicians in DC fighting for this crucial transition.



Down with Obamacare! Let’s let the free markets work their magic.





Mike Lee’s Stance on Healthcare is Honorable

Ever since Obamacare was sloppily introduced, Americans have suffered from higher healthcare spending. Although there are other factors at play, such as pharmaceutical lobbying and lack of pricing transparency, Obamacare has certainly been a major culprit.



Obamacare has forced citizens to face higher healthcare costs and even fines in some cases where they don’t comply with the regulations.



Mike Lee has slammed Obamacare for making healthcare unaffordable for many Americans, noting how it has only gotten worse since it was introduced.

IS 15 YEARS ENOUGH TIME TO FIX SOMETHING?



Americans need to be honest about how Obamacare has failed and how we need a bipartisan approach to fix the issues that encompass our healthcare system.

For over a decade, Lee has criticized the faux one-size-fits-all approach of Obamacare, which leads to unnecessary federal intervention.

“Each of our 50 states has different populations with different health care needs. There is no reason we should all be forced to buy the same “essential health benefits” package when we shop for health insurance. What is essential to one family or individual may not be essential to another. That is a decision for our diverse states, communities, and families to make, not bureaucrats and politicians in Washington.”

Each state should have a different market tailored to its unique needs, rather than being forced to participate in faulty federal programs. Like any industry or product, a free market would ultimately lead to lower costs, higher quality, and more options.



For example, Christians should be able to use faith-based healthcare programs that provide community support.





We need freedom and increased supply in the market if we want to lower health insurance premiums.



To be fair, it’s not all Obamacare’s fault. Pharmaceutical companies have gotten away with murder, and until Trump gained power, they had the freedom to charge prices way above those in other OECD countries. The GOP has also done nothing to push back against this medical tyranny.

Mike Lee has acknowledged that these problems began decades earlier and stem from the common issue of excessive involvement from the federal government. This seems to be a common tale in America: too much federal government destroys the market and distorts prices.



Nobody has been willing to do anything about this, and to be fair to the GOP RINOs, Obamacare was passed without a single Republican vote.

However, we should exploit the current strong GOP position to tackle this long-term issue. Mike Lee is once again reminding Americans that they don’t have to struggle under this program, and Trump has also provided ample support at the federal level.

Elevated Prices

The Affordable Care Act is an Orwellian oxymoron, which has only driven up healthcare costs in the United States.



FREE MARKETS ARE THE ONLY SOLUTION!



As it turns out, socialism always fails to deliver meaningful results, and in our system, which also contains crony capitalism characteristics, consumers get the worst of both systems.

Americans pay more for healthcare and have inferior results. They also have to struggle under corrupt FDA regulations, which make them more vulnerable to health issues relative to other developed countries in the European Union.



Nobody can defend Obamacare at this point. The fake news losers have squawked about how premiums could double.

A KFF analysis also shows premiums could soar by as much as 75% next year. These numbers will crush Americans, particularly those who are self-employed or small business owners.



The Biden-Harris crime duo would have sat by idly and let inflation soar, but politicians like Lee are actually taking a swing at this inflationary beast.



This isn’t the cost of living in a developed country with higher innovation, but rather a product of extreme collusion between pharma companies and the government. If you examine developed countries, it’s clear that we spend way more than necessary.

OBAMACARE IS MEDICAL FASCISM!





Governments and healthcare companies collude to profit at the expense of the American people. This madness has to be stopped immediately.

A New Direction



Politicians like Obama pretended to be pro-business, but in reality, they only crushed small businesses with increased regulations, legal ambiguity, and higher healthcare expenses.

In reality, this move put a massive strain on small businesses following the GFC, as it elevated their hiring costs. It is no wonder that economic activity continued to stall after this period.

Healthcare costs have soared for decades, and people have finally had enough. Prices are out of control, and most Americans can’t even afford a $1,000 medical emergency.











Somebody needs to address the root cause and help bring American medical costs down, so that insurance companies can also follow suit and lower their premiums.



Trump has taken a massive stand against pharma giants, forcing them to begin slashing prices. This move is one of the many steps that politicians failed to take for decades, as many of these spineless career politicians have lined their pockets with Big Pharma cash.

Pricing transparency is also key to helping us combat this disaster. Insurance companies need reasonably priced and transparent medical costs to lower their premiums.

With these two forces in place from Trump, all we really need is for the free market to do its work.



Most importantly, we need to address another reason why healthcare is a major burden for Americans. Americans are way more unhealthy than many of their global counterparts. This is why RFK Jr. will be key in this healthcare transition, as his attacks on the FDA will also help lower healthcare spending.



With these factors in place, pharmaceutical companies will be forced to innovate and find cures, instead of price gouging and colluding with the FDA to prey on Americans. The free market is healing.