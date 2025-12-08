The United States boasts one of the world’s most innovative healthcare industries, yet it also has the most structural issues.



Premiums are soaring through the roof, and Americans spend more on healthcare than in other developed countries.



If you take a look at the market shares of leading insurance companies, there are many oligarchic set-ups, a move that will only raise prices and crush innovation in the long run.

Socialized medicine doesn’t work, and it certainly will have much worse outcomes in the United States due to the massive collusion of healthcare companies with the federal government.

If Obamacare had any potential to work, it would have delivered results in several years. Over a decade later, we are actually much worse off. Insurance companies, on the other hand, have benefited from abusing Obamacare.



The GOP needs to stop cowering about and sucking up to healthcare companies, and instead join forces with leaders like Lee who want to slash Obamacare and bring about free market solutions.



Without any major changes, US healthcare will continue to become more expensive and less innovative. The deranged left continues to push for extended funding for Affordable Care Act subsidies, but this will only exacerbate the problems that Obamacare has created.

Only the free market can heal the US healthcare system and provide better options for consumers and companies.

Numerous Issues with Obamacare

Obamacare has had decades to deliver, yet all it has done is create a disaster within our healthcare industry.

Mike Lee has been one of the most vocal voices against Obamacare for over a decade. He recently noted how it was distorting the market and making it illegal for true health insurers to operate.

A true open marketplace would solve all of the problems that the uniparty has let flourish for decades.

Lee has called out the industry’s vertical integration, which has led to a small handful of companies running the show.

80% OF THE MARKET? WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON THIS ONE?



These types of oligarchic structures need to be torn down immediately.

Obamacare has been proven to cause issues for years, yet our government and federal agencies have done nothing about it. Lee, on the other hand, has easily been Obamacare’s most vocal critic.

Here is a quote from Lee in 2017:

“If we could repeal these and other Obamacare regulations, we could significantly drive down the health care insurance premiums Utahns are forced to pay every month. According to actuarial experts at the Milliman consulting firm, Americans are paying between 44.5 and 68 percent more in premiums due to Obamacare’s federal insurance regulations.”

The situation is dire, and things are only going to get worse if we continue with this Obamacare madness, which benefits a small handful of companies that are in bed with the federal government.



Premiums are poised to soar now due to the lack of competition in the market.

The United States is not a high-trust society with altruistic and competent politicians. The federal government can’t and won’t fix healthcare. The free market will always be the best approach to bringing down healthcare premiums.

Thankfully, Mike Lee is not backing down and will continue to do all he can to slay Obamacare.

In recent discussions, Lee has continued to bash socialized medicine and pushed to get rid of Obamacare. Lee is relentless and will help ensure we get a new private market solution.

The Neverending Issues of Obamacare

The biggest problem with Obamacare is that there are currently not enough insurance companies in the market.

It’s simple math and economics. If you give companies this much power, the companies will jack up their prices.

In the past, the Department of Justice was much stricter, going after companies like Kodak. Now, they let pharma companies and tech companies get away with murder, thanks to their lobbying efforts and the presence of spineless politicians.



Many people don’t have the power to choose their insurer, and they have very few options, as insurance giants have been growing massively, trouncing other competitors. This presents a massive problem for uninsured individuals and companies that must adhere to these ridiculous standards.

The rise of Obamacare has led many companies to drop health insurance if they are able to, leaving many people in industries like services to just do without insurance.

The Department of Justice needs to wake up and go after this illegal setup. Look at how much damage the current environment has caused.

DC also needs more politicians like Lee who actually fight for liberty and free markets, instead of giving the population lip service and accepting socialized healthcare. Lee shouldn’t be undergoing this fight alone. Every GOP member should be pro-free markets.

Bringing Back the Free Market

American healthcare wasn’t always this broken, and it doesn’t have to be for the rest of this decade and beyond.

During the 1980s, we enjoyed much lower insurance premiums and healthcare expenses, even after adjusting for inflation.

This has been an ongoing issue, and it’s not purely related to Obamacare. However, Obamacare has made things exponentially worse.



The GOP has to take a long look in the mirror and ask itself some pressing questions if it is serious about taking on the left.



Why has it been so passive in going after Obamacare? Why has it allowed a small handful of companies to control American healthcare? Why haven’t more politicians called on the Department of Justice to investigate this setup?





The fact that we have had Mike Lee and a handful of lone wolves pushing for true free market solutions in American healthcare is exactly why our country is failing in this area, despite all of our innovation. This is why the left is still stubbornly clinging to socialism.



We are at a very dangerous time in which people in the USA increasingly think socialism is the answer. Lee has been sounding the alarm on this process at an alarming time when cities like NYC have embraced Marxism.







Socialism doesn’t work in general, and it especially won’t work for our healthcare system. We are entering dangerous times.



All factions of society stand to fail if we don’t repeal Obamacare and cut out the collusion of Big Pharma with the government. A true free market would bring down premiums, creating a better economic landscape for consumers and businesses.

Companies enjoy socialized costs with privatized profits, and we are losing sight of the true free market system, the one that allowed the United States to become innovative in the first place. If companies merely need to collude with the government to make profits, they will lose the incentive to innovate, and the world will suffer for this.



If American healthcare can collapse like this due to socialist policies, anything else in the country is up for grabs.



Recent GOP rhetoric has been very encouraging, with Trump recently slamming Obamacare as being a disaster for the American people and highly profitable for insurance companies. Let’s hope the GOP continues to fight to get rid of Obamacare amid the government shutdown debate.





