Does it sometimes seem as though everyone around you is lying?

If so, you aren’t alone in your crowd. The United States has reached a low point in social trust.

Nearly everyone is wearing a “social mask” while acting out the game of life. The poorly disguised thespianism extends to political protests on public stages meant to garner media attention.

Mike Lee Wants Real Change

Political protestors talk the talk but they don’t walk the walk. It is politicians and activists like Mike Lee who catalyze meaningful social change.

Lee has called out political protestors for making noise and distraction that does a whole lot of nothing. As is the case with all protestors, those unfortunate souls are attention-deprived.

Most protestors want nothing more than airtime on local and national media. Protestors are also shooting for their 15 minutes of fame on social media.

Those who comprise the Generation Z age cohort desperately seek virality on social media.

It seems as though Zoomers’ lives are incomplete until they find a way to rack up the shares and likes on X, Meta, Instagram, and other socials.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Take a close look at the next political protest that gets airtime on TV or social media. A sharp eye detects the orchestration of these emotive public displays.

One of Mike Lee’s X followers responded to the Utah Senator’s post on political protests with the following comment:

“I watched two of the Indivisible training events where they trained activists for today’s totally pre-scripted, pre-planned and pre-orchestrated protests. For a movement that continues to say they are non-violence they sure do use a lot of violent rhetoric.”- Insurrection Barbie on X

Lee and his followers unanimously agree political protests are expertly coordinated and scripted to evoke an emotional response. The left gathers for such public displays to frame the Trump administration as conducting a shadowy hostile takeover of the government.

The recurring theme of political protests is to embrace violence in the spirit of usurping the Trump administration.

Such hostility is highly theatrical and eerily similar to the anarchical tone of the dystopian Joker movies.

The Left Wants a Political Monopoly

America’s political right and left would be wise to meet in the middle. We were once a peaceful land with seemingly fair tax rates and strong nuclear family units.

Instead of reverting back to the glory days of America’s 50s, the political protestors on the left want monopolistic control of everything.

Leftists aim to seize the means of production, implement a dictatorship, and use police as agents of the state. Such a fantasy is nothing more than a pipe dream teased by immature and emotionally stunted leftists.

“All protest is theater, so you better think about your protest as theater, and you better make it good theater.” - Andrew Boyd aka Phil T. Rich, American author

Today’s leftist protestors are the exact opposite of those who put flowers in military policemen’s rifles back in the 60s. The end game of the overly-emotional leftists who protest before the cameras is a hostile takeover of all power.

Calls for mass mobilization on the left are a combative and unjustified response to the MAGA movement. The left is convinced Trump is a fascist intent on hijacking the federal government for racial unity.

Rebuilding Trust and Sincerity in a Fractured America

Those of us who remember the 1980s and 1990s fondly recall a time of high trust. Some point to the monoculture of the pre-millennium decades as the reason for elevated trust.

Those rooted in reality admit trust is built through economics.

If the economy were firing on all cylinders, we would see few, if any, political protests. Impoverished millennials and Zoomers are taking to the streets out of economic fear and uncertainty.

President Trump’s push to reshore manufacturing to America will create jobs, rebuild the economy, and restore trust.

Trump’s prioritization of American men, 7 million of whom have dropped out of society, will also help build strong families.

It might take half a decade or longer for Trump’s plan to come to fruition. Once that time comes, we’ll have a vibrant economy, happy people, and little-to-no reason to protest.