Far too often, corruption hides not just behind the scenes, but also in plain sight. Not every deep state operative works quietly behind the scenes. Many are in front of the public on a regular basis or otherwise posing as average concerned citizens.

It’s exactly these dynamics that make corruption hard to effectively tackle in one swoop. As a result of this, it’s imperative for presidents to have the power needed for combating those with malicious intents.

Sadly, these shady characters are all too often found in the executive branch. Sometimes, they’re not just active members currently serving, but also retired officials who still want to secretly control the narrative.

As pointed out by GOP Sen. Mike Lee, this is all the more reason that no executive branch employee should be above losing their jobs.

The Deep State Has Already Begun Working Against Trump

In a recently leaked video, a leading Pentagon advisor is caught talking about “protecting” the American people from President Trump. He’s not just having a one-on-one conversation about this either.

He’s mulling this over with various retired military generals. On top of that, this Pentagon advisor apparently intends to use artificial intelligence (AI) to assist with this agenda.

It’s this very scenario that stands as an example of deep state operatives working to sabotage the United States from the inside out. When government officials talk about “protecting” Americans from Trump, what they really mean is upholding the status quo.

If Pentagon officials are comfortable openly speaking like this, what are they saying about Trump behind the scenes? To believe these people are just concerned citizens wanting to uphold checks and balances in the government would be a mistake.

These People Have to Be Immediately Rooted Out

Firing rogue employees in the executive branch is a critical step to dismantling the deep state. It’s these types of officials who move. behind closed doors to sabotage critical pieces of legislation or otherwise undercut Trump’s work.

Under Article II of the Constitution, the president does, in fact, have the power to fire these employees. Granted, this is a power that elites have been trying to chip away at, but it still stands.

When it’s all said and done, there’s no reasoning with deep state operatives. These people are solely committed to upholding the status quo and remaining in control; that’s it.

They may pretend to be good people fighting at the grassroots level, but ultimately, it’s all a facade. The deep state, at its very core, is dangerous and tyrannical. It’s why President Trump continues working so hard to hold these people accountable.

They’re Already Trying to Knife Trump

President Trump is finally back in the White House, but the powers that be still keep trying to sabotage him.

Look no further than resistance against various nominees that Trump’s appointed for various government positions. The Senate has to formally confirm these nominees; however, the deep state is planting false narratives in the media, all designed to tarnish the character of Trump’s picks.

Elites aren’t just going after the president and his allies. They’ve also made a point of targeting Trump supporters. At the end of the day, they want Trump supporters silent and afraid.

That’s why there’s been a gradual increase in conservatives being debanked. At the drop of a dime, various financial institutions have announced they’re closing the checking accounts of Trump supporters.

In 2025, having a bank account is essential for paying bills, receiving your paycheck, and taking care of other business. The deep state knows this and it’s why they’re trying to hit pro-Trump Americans where it really hurts.

Don’t Underestimate These Executive Branch Employees

Anti-Trump forces in the deep state aren’t as easy to spot as you might think. Many of them are great at pretending. Some are even registered Republicans who claim to support American First values.

After all, if the powers that be showed their true colors from the very beginning, it would be much easier to stop them in their tracks.

Moving forward, deep state operatives are going to employ various tactics to get what they want. Some work within the executive branch. Others are former government employees, high level financial experts, and mainstream media pundits.

As we hold the line against the deep state, it’s important to remember one thing: after ten years, the deep state still hasn’t been able to take out President Trump.

They tried everything - from bringing up false legal charges to rigging the 2020 election to demonizing patriotic conservatives. None of it panned out. None of it stuck or scared the silent majority into submission.

Trump - and his supporters - have consistently withstood these attacks. With we the people by his side, President Trump will defeat the deep state in the years to come and bring about a new Golden Age for America.