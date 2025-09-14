For far too long, Americans have been forced to fund one social spending program after the next. If you let the Democrats tell it, these programs are essential backbones of the United States and should be open to any and everyone.

Unfortunately, this country has gotten an up-close look at what happens when we go this route. For starters, it incentivizes illegal aliens to enter America and then seek free handouts. This then creates a situation where US citizens are footing the bill for migrants who broke our nation’s laws.

Now, the radical left doesn’t see anything wrong with this. As a matter of fact, they’ve been pushing to have taxpayers fund hotel stays for illegal aliens. If that wasn’t bad enough, state level Democrats began giving driver’s licenses and Social Security Numbers to these migrants just a few years ago.

Thankfully, the Trump administration is putting an end to all of this insanity. Under his leadership, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is requiring all beneficiaries of Section 8 to show proof of American citizenship.

This is a great step in the right direction, one that patriots are applauding across the nation.

No More Free Rides

It’s really quite simple. Anyone who gets put up in Section 8 housing now has to submit documentation proving their US citizenship. Acceptable documents include an American birth certificate or passport, a naturalization certificate, a certificate of citizenship, or a permanent resident card/green card.

On top of this, the designated “head of household” will have to present their Social Security Number when applying for Section 8 housing. This is the least they should have to do, yet Democrats are already complaining about these new requirements.

Moving forward, all beneficiaries of public housing assistance must hand over an accounting of each person living in their residences. This includes any tenants, dependents, relatives, etc. In reporting this information accordingly, HUD is mandating that names, number of bedrooms, addresses, unit fees, and proof of each person’s legal status be turned over.

Previously, Section 8 beneficiaries were able to get public housing assistance without showing proof of citizenship. Thankfully, that’s changing and it’s about time.

All of This is Funded By Our Tax Dollars

Section 8 housing may seem complimentary to those benefiting from it, but as the old saying goes, there are no free lunches. This makes the Trump administration’s changes to Section 8 housing all the more imperative.

Over the years, there have been far too many cases of illegal aliens coasting off taxpayer funded programs. Whenever something is paid for by the government, the money always comes from our hard earned tax dollars.

During a time when federal spending is out of control, what we’ve been doing before won’t work any longer. Making sure that Americans aren’t paying for illegal aliens to get a free ride is the bare minimum.

Though as expected, Democrats are not happy with HUD’s latest change. If they had their way, Section 8 would be open to anyone and everyone, regardless of whether they’re here legally or not.

Amid HUD’s new requirements, the amount of money poured into Section 8 will likely decline in the months and years ahead. Thanks to President Trump, illegal aliens are no longer going to get “free” housing on the American taxpayer’s dime.

Voter Registration Should Be Next

Just like proof of US citizenship is now required for Section 8 housing, it should also be mandated for voting in our elections.

As pointed out by GOP Sen. Mike Lee on X, making this happen is as simple as passing the SAVE Act. This would federally require anyone registering to vote in American elections to first prove they’re a US citizen.

Sen. Lee makes a good point. Moreover, Republicans have enough seats in both the Senate and House to get the SAVE Act across the finish line. The GOP should move quickly on this, especially with the November 2026 midterms coming up.

The sooner Republicans pass the SAVE Act, the faster President Trump can sign it into law. Securing our nation’s elections is absolutely imperative, given everything that’s on the line.

We already know the Democrats are not above cheating, rigging elections, and creating pathways for illegal aliens to vote. If they get away with this in the midterms, there’s no telling what they’ll do next.

Citizenship Requirements Are Not Out of the Ordinary

The radical left has a clear agenda to push. They want us to believe it’s evil for beneficiaries of government benefits to show proof of citizenship.

Once again, Democrats get it wrong. Plenty of social spending programs, including food stamps, Social Security benefits, Medicaid, etc., require beneficiaries to confirm their American citizenship.

The least we can do is make sure this extends to both Section 8 housing and voting in US elections. GOP lawmakers also need to do this sooner rather than later. With their majorities in Congress under an America First president, there are no excuses.

It’s now time for Republican lawmakers to vote for the SAVE Act and get it on President Trump’s desk, effective immediately.