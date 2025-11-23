Get a group subscription

Have you ever wondered why so many kids coming out of the public school system can’t read at grade level and suck at math?

Because most of the teachers are Marxists, even if they don’t know it. Marxism won’t work if the populace is properly educated.

Properly educated means that high school graduates would be able to employ critical thinking skills. Far too many of them can’t.

Of those who can, too many go to college only to be brainwashed by Leftist ideologue professors who, in turn, were brainwashed by their Leftist ideologue professors.

It’s a viciously stupid circle. And it’s all by design.

The puppetmaster? Teachers’ unions.

The Proof Is In the Handout

Sen. Mike Lee keeps his eye on teachers’ unions because he knows that they are and despises them for it.

Lee said as much in a post on X: “Raise your hand if you despise teachers’ unions.”

The post was referring to a New York Post article that spilled the beans on teachers’ unions by reporting, “Largest US teachers union sends 3 million members map that completely ‘erases’ Israel: ‘An inexcusable lapse’.”

Was it a lapse of reason, a lapse of sanity, or a lapse of disguise?

The largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, reportedly sent an email to its millions of members that provided resources for “teaching about indigenous peoples.”

The resources included a disturbing map that erased Israel “completely” and labeled it as Palestine.

That’s one way to wipe Israel off the map.

If that isn’t enough to convince you that the NEA is anti-Semitic and thus anti-Western, the email also linked to “shocking material that defended Hamas’ depraved Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and led to another 250 being kidnapped to Palestine.”

Steven Rosenberg, regional director of the North American Values Institute, called the NEA’s bold move “deeply troubling.”

“It’s deeply troubling that the nation’s largest teachers’ union would promote materials trafficking in antisemitic tropes and attempts to rationalize the atrocities of Oct. 7,” Rosenberg told the Jewish News Syndicate, “let alone elevate groups that glorify terrorism.”

“At best,” Rosenberg continued, “this reflects an organization that failed to meet its own standards of critical review and responsibility. That’s an inexcusable lapse for any institution entrusted with shaping young minds.”

It wasn’t a lapse. It was a declaration.

The Marxists at the NEA are in bed with radical Islam because both want to see the death of the West.

Fighting Back With TPUSA

Former Oklahoma State Superintendent and current CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance, Ryan Walters, has vowed that Turning Point USA will be in every high school in Oklahoma.

That’s not all. “We will destroy the teachers’ unions,” Walters posted on X.

Walters, the former Oklahoma State Superintendent who recently resigned to become CEO of the Teacher Freedom Alliance, spoke with Fox News about his push to establish TPUSA chapters in high schools across his state and his efforts to “take the fight” directly to teachers’ unions.

“The teachers’ unions descended and brought chaos to our state,” Walters told Fox News.

“They fought every reform. They fought parents’ rights. They pushed the most radical ideology the country has ever seen. They’re Marxist. They have to be destroyed,” said Walters.

“What we’re doing is we’re getting teachers out of the teachers’ union first, but then we’re creating an army of America First teachers that actually want to go back to teaching math, reading, history, science,” said Walters.

It’s about time. Teachers streaming out of university schools of education are indoctrinated with Marxist theories like those espoused by educator Paulo Freire.

Freire published The Pedagogy of the Oppressed in 1970. The word “oppressed” in the title is the giveaway that the book is Marxist in scope and intent.

Greg Ashman holds a Ph.D. in Instructional Design. He claimed Freire is all the rage in university Colleges of Education.

“Recently, I have been reading Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire,” Ashman wrote in 2015.

“It is a hugely influential book. For instance, it is one of the most frequently assigned texts in philosophy of education courses in the US. Over one million copies have been sold, probably as a result of such assignments—an extraordinary number for a book about education.”

By 2025, the Marxists had, for all intents and purposes, taken over the education system and rewritten history to make America look like the world villain.

Men and women like Ryan Walters are sick of Marxist teachers distorting history in an effort to undermine the West.

It’s time to teach the kids the real history of America. “When I say history,” Walters said, “I mean actually American values, actual history.”

How refreshing!

“You know, Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, which forever changed the course of human events. Not Thomas Jefferson’s an evil slave owner, which is what you’re seeing in so many of our classrooms today.”

As Turning Point USA works in the trenches to reclaim students, Teacher Freedom Alliance is working to reclaim teachers.

There is hope because there is now a fight for the soul of American education.