Republicans Move to Block Raid on Social Security Trust Fund
Will Democrats ever stopped putting Americans in debt?
For years on end, Congress has been making one reckless decision after the next that ultimately hurts Americans. From overspending to sending billions of taxpayer dollars to foreign countries, lawmakers continue to do this country a disservice. Contrary to radical leftist ideology, there are consequences to running up the national debt and pretending that money grows on trees.
Sadly, far too many members of Congress either haven’t learned this lesson or just don’t care. As early as December 2024, fiscal conservatives were forced to go to battle over efforts to swipe a staggering $200 billion from the nation’s Social Security Trust Fund.
Based Mike Lee Fan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
On the frontlines were Republicans like Rep. Mike Lee urging their reckless colleagues to stand down. Unsurprisingly, they were met with pushback from Democrats who are content to spend like there’s no tomorrow. Though as everyday Americans, we’ve seen the consequences of reckless spending time and time again.
Allowing this to once again occur when it’s very push preventable would bring considerable harm upon the nation.
This Will Gut Social Security Entirely
In Congress, a proposal was submitted to increase benefits for folks who are already receiving government pensions that don’t fall under Social Security. Conservatives in the Senate rightfully rallied against this, warning that such a surge would ultimately decimate what’s left of Social Security.
Sen. Rand Paul has been one of the most outspoken voices sounding the alarm. Per the Kentucky lawmaker, Social Security is already on track to running out by 2034. Though if benefits are further increased, Social Security will instead run out by 2033.
Paul continued, stating that if there’s going to be a $200 billion price tag associated with new reforms, this needs to be appropriately paid for. So far, not a single lawmaker, Republican or Democrat, who’s in favor of increasing Social Security benefits has released a fiscally conservative payment plan.
Real Reform is Needed to Save Social Security
If lawmakers care about the future of Social Security, they should be taking strategic action to keep it from running out in eight to nine years. One effective means of preservation would look like increasing the eligible retirement age. Somehow, the monetary costs of benefit expansions need to be balanced out economically. Otherwise, within the next decade, no one of any age will have access to Social Security.
Of course, Democrats aren’t going to tell Americans this. Far too many leftists have totally thrown their support behind a $200 billion withdrawal from the Social Security Trust Fund. When conservatives rightfully point out that the long-term budget isn’t available to cover such an expense, they’re accused of not caring about workers or the elderly.
Republicans Have the Power to Stop Reckless Spending
In the 119th Congress, the GOP holds both House and Senate majorities. This means conservatives have all the necessary power to put an end to wasteful expenditures, regardless of what Democrats have to say about it.
With this power, Republican lawmakers can join forces with President Trump to ensure that Democrats don’t spend this nation into the abyss. At this point in time, it’s simply not sustainable to act like wasting millions and billions of dollars won’t backfire.
Unfortunately, when consequences do emerge, the people who suffer the most aren’t lawmakers who pass bad bills. Instead, it’s everyday patriots like us who get the short end of the stick. We’ve already seen this with the rise of inflation and the growing costs of living that far too many Americans are struggling to keep up with.
The problem will get infinitely worse without guardrails on congressional spending.
Social Security Spending Won’t Be the Last of It
Make no mistake: radical leftists who want to treat the Social Security Trust Fund like a bottomless pit of money aren’t going to stop there. Even after being shut down by Republicans, they’ll still attempt to pass other wasteful expenditures. They’ll ignore fiscal conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul and insist that any lawmaker who opposes reckless spending doesn’t care about everyday Americans.
Nothing could be further from the truth. In actuality, it’s members of the radical left, fighting Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee, who don’t have this country’s best interests at heart. Verbally, they’ll insist otherwise; yet Democrats’ actions show they hold no regard for Americans who’ll suffer as a result of Congress’ fiscal irresponsibility.
While Republicans enjoy House and Senate majorities in the 119th Congress, they’ll come under constant attacks from Democrats. Expect leftists to spread lies in the media and misrepresent the nature of legislation that’s debated on in the years to come.
Sadly, Democrats would rather see this nation fail than have it thrive under conservative leadership. They’ll do everything possible to make this happen and we the people must be prepared for any stunts they pull at the eleventh hour.
Thankfully, however, Republicans will be operating not from a place of desperation, but of strength and a successful track record.
Based Mike Lee Fan is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There should be limits on who gets Social security, especially government employees who already live off the taxpayers backs, salaries and govt pensions. It's like teachers who draw a 50K yr. pension and still get SS benefits. Isn't it enough that school taxes are extorted from citizens to pay teachers salaries, let alone turn and again get more SS $'s than most of the rest of us.
Or a multi millionaire who's lived off school planning and building in business gets SS$ including a spouse who doesn't work.
Social Security was meant to help people live at similar means as before retirement. Not for millionaires!
There are those of us who never made more than 25K a year, many less and now live solely on SS $$'s. It's not keeping up with rents or taxes, etc.
Are we going to have a plan for those who no longer have a home? Meaning not enough to pay for any place to live. Or is that the plan to put them all in govt housing , feed them drugs and get them to die quickly? Whilst millionaires continue to collect?
At one point, the Social Security account was its own account and it should become its own account again. Any investments or interest belong solely to that account.
It should never have been dumped into the general fund, and that needs to be reversed immediately.
Also- it needs to be overseen its own committee and removed from under ‘Ways and Means’ because it just continues to fall through the cracks.