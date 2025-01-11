For years on end, Congress has been making one reckless decision after the next that ultimately hurts Americans. From overspending to sending billions of taxpayer dollars to foreign countries, lawmakers continue to do this country a disservice. Contrary to radical leftist ideology, there are consequences to running up the national debt and pretending that money grows on trees.

Sadly, far too many members of Congress either haven’t learned this lesson or just don’t care. As early as December 2024, fiscal conservatives were forced to go to battle over efforts to swipe a staggering $200 billion from the nation’s Social Security Trust Fund.

On the frontlines were Republicans like Rep. Mike Lee urging their reckless colleagues to stand down. Unsurprisingly, they were met with pushback from Democrats who are content to spend like there’s no tomorrow. Though as everyday Americans, we’ve seen the consequences of reckless spending time and time again.

Allowing this to once again occur when it’s very push preventable would bring considerable harm upon the nation.

This Will Gut Social Security Entirely

In Congress, a proposal was submitted to increase benefits for folks who are already receiving government pensions that don’t fall under Social Security. Conservatives in the Senate rightfully rallied against this, warning that such a surge would ultimately decimate what’s left of Social Security.

Sen. Rand Paul has been one of the most outspoken voices sounding the alarm. Per the Kentucky lawmaker, Social Security is already on track to running out by 2034. Though if benefits are further increased, Social Security will instead run out by 2033.

Paul continued, stating that if there’s going to be a $200 billion price tag associated with new reforms, this needs to be appropriately paid for. So far, not a single lawmaker, Republican or Democrat, who’s in favor of increasing Social Security benefits has released a fiscally conservative payment plan.

Real Reform is Needed to Save Social Security

If lawmakers care about the future of Social Security, they should be taking strategic action to keep it from running out in eight to nine years. One effective means of preservation would look like increasing the eligible retirement age. Somehow, the monetary costs of benefit expansions need to be balanced out economically. Otherwise, within the next decade, no one of any age will have access to Social Security.

Of course, Democrats aren’t going to tell Americans this. Far too many leftists have totally thrown their support behind a $200 billion withdrawal from the Social Security Trust Fund. When conservatives rightfully point out that the long-term budget isn’t available to cover such an expense, they’re accused of not caring about workers or the elderly.

Republicans Have the Power to Stop Reckless Spending

In the 119th Congress, the GOP holds both House and Senate majorities. This means conservatives have all the necessary power to put an end to wasteful expenditures, regardless of what Democrats have to say about it.

With this power, Republican lawmakers can join forces with President Trump to ensure that Democrats don’t spend this nation into the abyss. At this point in time, it’s simply not sustainable to act like wasting millions and billions of dollars won’t backfire.

Unfortunately, when consequences do emerge, the people who suffer the most aren’t lawmakers who pass bad bills. Instead, it’s everyday patriots like us who get the short end of the stick. We’ve already seen this with the rise of inflation and the growing costs of living that far too many Americans are struggling to keep up with.

The problem will get infinitely worse without guardrails on congressional spending.

Social Security Spending Won’t Be the Last of It

Make no mistake: radical leftists who want to treat the Social Security Trust Fund like a bottomless pit of money aren’t going to stop there. Even after being shut down by Republicans, they’ll still attempt to pass other wasteful expenditures. They’ll ignore fiscal conservatives like Sen. Rand Paul and insist that any lawmaker who opposes reckless spending doesn’t care about everyday Americans.

Nothing could be further from the truth. In actuality, it’s members of the radical left, fighting Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee, who don’t have this country’s best interests at heart. Verbally, they’ll insist otherwise; yet Democrats’ actions show they hold no regard for Americans who’ll suffer as a result of Congress’ fiscal irresponsibility.

While Republicans enjoy House and Senate majorities in the 119th Congress, they’ll come under constant attacks from Democrats. Expect leftists to spread lies in the media and misrepresent the nature of legislation that’s debated on in the years to come.

Sadly, Democrats would rather see this nation fail than have it thrive under conservative leadership. They’ll do everything possible to make this happen and we the people must be prepared for any stunts they pull at the eleventh hour.

Thankfully, however, Republicans will be operating not from a place of desperation, but of strength and a successful track record.