Charlie Kirk was hated by many for simply speaking the truth and engaging in peaceful debate. His assassination shows just how dark the hatred is for him, as many people from the left celebrated or justified his death.



The sad fact is that many of his vocal opponents include woke churches, who saw fit to condemn Charlie Kirk’s lifestyle as a poor imitation of the gospel.



Never mind the concept of ‘let the one without sin cast the first stone’ or the idea of honoring those persecuted for their beliefs.



Some churches have preached a tainted message of Kirk’s life, relegating his loving and caring approach and ignoring Erika’s honorable call for forgiveness.



Churches should be run by the truth and a pure form of the gospel. They should not bow to worldly principles. The Western church has become far too weak in its views, conforming to worldly demands and remaining oblivious to Christian persecution around the world.



Church attendance soared after Kirk’s assassination. Hopefully, churches will not squander this opportunity and instead preach a pure and unadulterated gospel message.



Mike Lee Slams Woke Churches





One would think that churches would take a stand against the left’s cultish attacks against Kirk, as many of these people feel his murder was justified. However, this has not been the case in many American churches, which still tread lightly to avoid offending the radical left.



Nearly a third of young Democrats believe his death was justified. Where is the outrage at this statistic?

We should expect much better from churches at the very least. Mike Lee recently slammed woke churches that chose to speak out against Charlie Kirk after his brutal murder.

These churches should be calling for unity and speaking out against this violence instead of cowering behind their woke views.



Many Western Christians are trapped in a bubble, yoked to woke concepts, and oblivious to the persecution that Christians around the world face. The West may be the next primary target for Christian persecution, yet the church and broader society both seem oblivious to this fact.



In his long, condemning rant on Kirk, one pastor provided no specific examples of Kirk’s behavior and merely mentioned that he was not acting like a proper Christian.

“In fact, in some cases, I was so shocked that so many professing Christians were rationalizing things that were so demeaning and un-Christian like. And not just rationalizing the things he said but idolizing him as the prototype for a new generation of Christians.”

WHAT EXACTLY IS HE GUILTY OF BESIDES PARTICIPATING IN DEBATES?







Charlie Kirk is guilty of the “you know, the thing”, which makes him un-Christian according to some woke churches.



Christians have the obligation to spread the gospel, including inconvenient truths, and to do so in a loving manner. Charlie checked the boxes in both of these respects, as he treated all people he encountered with love and respect, regardless of their views.

In one campus interview, Charlie openly welcomed a gay person to the conservative movement.

“I want to get away with this idea that you are gay, anything. I just think that we’ve gone a long way in the negative direction in this country, where we act as if the most important part of your identity is what you do in the bedroom.”



Kirk clearly welcomed those with different views, whether they were liberals or conservatives who had values he did not personally agree with.

What is most appalling is that churches aren’t heavily focused on Erika Kirk’s response to the aftermath. Her message is perhaps one of the most Godly responses the country has seen this decade, yet many churches still ignore it and focus on Kirk’s alleged wrongdoings.



Listen to the pure gospel being displayed by Erika Kirk.

“That man, that young man … I forgive him. I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do. The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us.”

EVERY CHURCH SHOULD BE CELEBRATING THIS HEROIC RESPONSE!





Charlie embodied the gospel during his life, and Erika continued this legacy after his death. Forgiving one’s enemy is the ultimate form of Christianity, yet the media and this woke church are more focused on how Charlie’s views were “un-Christian”, a term they can’t even seem to define.

Woke leftists can’t come up with specific examples of what they hate about Charlie Kirk. In many cases, they just make up blatant lies about him, as we saw with Stephen King.

Sadly, many people believe lies like this and sink further into their echo chambers. If churches are also going to fall prey to this propaganda, then Christians are seriously in trouble.





The leftist media and other political groups have had very disgusting responses to his death. Many people pushed back against movements of silence for him, while others blamed him for his death.





CHECK OUT THE PARTY OF EMPATHY!

Christians are afforded the right to stand up for other believers and to stand by the views prevalent in their faith, regardless of worldly pushback. They do not deserve persecution and hate from others for simply standing up for their beliefs.



While the left tries to shove their cult-like views down other people’s throats, conservatives like Kirk merely wanted to preach the joy and hope of Christianity.



As Americans, we enjoy many religious freedoms that other countries, which face higher persecution rates, do not enjoy. It is crucial for the church to stand up for its beliefs and always treat others in a loving manner.

The opportunity for peaceful discourse is a rare gift that may fade through government intervention or societal tension.

One of the goals of cultural Marxism is to crush religion and create a new group identity. Christians need to be aware of this fact and fight to preserve their religion.



Charlie Kirk took a bold stand for his faith, and he did, contrary to the claims of the fake news snakes, love and honor his opponents. His legacy is one of the tools that will help the United States fight cultural Marxism and help Christianity gain more strength.





Bad Takes on Immigration Issues and Christian Persecution



Many Christian nations struggle with suicidal empathy, coined by Gad Saad, when they let in too many immigrants into the country, particularly ones who hate the values of the country and have connections to dangerous international gangs.



This madness has sprung out of control merely because Christians have been bullied into thinking they are racist or hateful for not blindly accepting mass, unvetted immigration. When the issues hit their communities, the media and DNC merely gaslit them.



A second and crucial point, largely untouched by the media, is that Christians are undergoing massive persecution throughout the world.

Christians need to stand together at a time when Christian persecution is at a massive high. Charlie Kirk was assassinated for sharing his views about the gospel. This fate is common and will only spread if anti-Christian sentiment continues to heat up.

LOOK AROUND THE WORLD! THERE IS CHRISTIAN PERSECUTION EVERYWHERE!

Up to 40% of Christians are persecuted in some parts of the world, like Asia, while 1 out of 7 are persecuted worldwide. Acts of vandalism against worship centers have also become much more common.



Where is the outrage as churches in Europe are destroyed and vandalized? Why are there no efforts to combat attacks on Christianity?

There were over 2,000 violent incidents against Christians in 2023 in Europe, and there have been other growing disturbances, such as the recent attack in Germany during Christmas.

Countries still insist on bringing in a massive wave of immigrants who hate their countries’ values, and they are afraid to object out of fear of being labeled racist.



The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 has done an excellent job of forcing pro-mass immigration views on people and making them hostile to Christianity. In reality, our society needs to return to Christian values and control immigration.



The current US propaganda has an evil agenda to push mass immigration in the United States, despite the financial costs and criminal consequences. There is absolutely nothing fascist about wanting to maintain secure borders, pride in religion, and a stable country.





Christian Leadership and Revival are needed



The United States needs strong Christian leadership, which does not water down its message to appease radical leftists.



When pastors make negative statements about Kirk like this, it weakens the power of their message and puts more Christians at risk.

We should have the strength to stand up for our beliefs and not be afraid of the world. We also should, as Erika Kirk demonstrated, choose to forgive our enemies.



This is the message that the world needs now. Thankfully, Kirk’s murder has sparked a revolution in the United States.







Church attendance has reached a record high following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.





Charlie Kirk did not die in vain!

Many people began searching for an authentic form of the gospel following his death. Churches need to be bold and make a stand, and take advantage of this new movement, which could create a much-needed revival in US churches.







