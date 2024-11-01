The Covid pandemic revealed that the government is often capable of implementing immoral and unlawful restrictions under the guise of public health.



Many people were put in an uncomfortable situation in which they had to choose between taking an experimental vaccine to keep their jobs or maintaining autonomy over their health. To make matters worse, these vaccines did not even end up being effective in preventing COVID-19, and they have also caused many long-term health issues.

Many people resisted these practices and faced strong consequences including the loss of jobs, loss of income due to censorship, and other legal challenges.

One case that stands out is the practice of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to help people who would have otherwise been forced to take an experimental and risky vaccine. Most covid skeptics would say that this was acceptable given the circumstances and because these mandates never should have existed.

Nevertheless, one resister who did this now faces a jail sentence and fines. Did the ends justify the means? Or do individuals like this still deserve punishment?

Man Selling Fake Covid Vaccination Cards Faces Jail and Fines

Mile Lee recently posted about a man in Utah who sold over 100,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to help people avoid some of the draconian health rules. The man will have to pay $40,000 in fines and serve three years of probation after he is released from prison.

There were some very interesting replies to Mike Lee’s posts, in which the majority of commenters agreed that this punishment was way too harsh and that we should be going after other corrupt people. Most who agreed that there should be some punishment mentioned that the government never should have put people in this position.



The government’s medical dictatorship model is the greater crime in this case, as this person was only trying to help prevent people from taking a vaccine that did not go through the regular vetting process, which takes 5-10 years. In the absence of these mandates, this man would have had no reason to sell these cards.



Sciotto was living in Utah and decided to start an online business selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards for around $10 each. He began this service by posting online and appealing to people who did not want to take a risky vaccine that did not have proper long-term studies.

In particular, many people who were subject to some of the most draconian covid laws in states like New York took advantage of this offering. Overall, he was able to make around $400,000 in profits by selling these cards.

Sciotto is not the only person who has done this. There was also a market for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in other countries around Europe. Due to the immoral state of public health regulations in the United States, one doctor in California even stood up to these regulations and issued fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The language condemning this doctor is very strong, yet there has been no similar condemnation for Fauci, the WHO, and the CDC who lied to people and misled them for years.

One point used against Sciotto is that he endangered people by selling fake vaccination cards to people who would later spread COVID-19. However, this assumption was based on incorrect science, as we later learned that vaccinated people could transmit and get COVID-19.

Covid Issues

When will there also be legal accountability for larger players who spread misinformation, implemented unlawful rules, and endangered public health?

Many people who watched the government violate freedoms and the constitution in the name of public health will see this as massive hypocrisy from the government. The Supreme Court ended up ruling that the vaccine mandates proposed by Biden exceeded its authority, yet many people were put in a difficult situation where they were forced to be vaccinated. Therefore, the black market for these COVID-19 vaccine cards, which should have never even existed, was driven by the government attempting to implement unlawful restrictions.



The CDC has continued to push Covid vaccines on the general population, even after data has come out showing how these products have contributed to a large number of health issues, including myocarditis. Luckily, people now have the freedom to opt out of these experimental MRNA products, but this wasn’t the case in 2021 when Sciotto was selling these fake vaccine certificates. His case should be examined differently, given that the vaccine mandates were ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, and also because the vaccines have harmed many individuals.



Sadly, there will not likely be any major repercussions for some of the individuals and organizations that spread misinformation about the efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines, lied about the origins of COVID-19, and trampled on economic progress due to poor science.

His Actions Did Not Harm Anyone

One of the main motivations behind fighting against fake or counterfeit products is to protect the livelihoods of American citizens. In many cases, fake products such as pharmaceuticals can have negative impacts on a consumer’s health. Moreover, when a consumer buys a fake clothing product, it results in the customer being deceived and receiving an inferior product and it also causes a legitimate company to lose revenue.

However, this case with Nicholas Sciotto was very different in two ways.

The products that he sold to customers did not hurt any of them, while many people who were forced to take vaccines were harmed. The objections by the CDC that he harmed public health are completely false, as it was later shown that vaccinated individuals were able to spread and contract COVID-19. So these cards did not harm individuals, and they did not cause a greater public health risk.

Another point to consider is that he did not deceive anyone when he sold the cards. In many cases, counterfeit products are designed to trick people, but in this case, all of the customers knew exactly what they were buying. The price point also seems very low, so while he did make a lot of money off of his activity, he didn’t financially exploit anyone.

Unlikely to Reverse These Charges

In reality, a key part of civil disobedience is being willing to face legal consequences. Medical professionals and other individuals who stood up to the draconian COVID laws have had to face consequences. Sciotto’s actions were illegal, and it is unlikely that anyone will be able to reduce his sentence. Luckily, this sentence could be considered relatively light, as some people who sell counterfeit products can face up to 10 years in jail. The sentence would have likely been much stronger if other libertarian politicians had not exposed some of the issues of the COVID-19 vaccinations.



However, this case shows that we need to thoroughly investigate the CDC and ensure that this country never implements draconian policies like this, which created the demand for black market activities like this. Many politicians attempted to violate the law by forcing vaccine mandates, and the CDC got away with peddling misinformation and pushing experimental vaccines on people.



Vaccine mandates were shown to be unlawful and individuals should not have to turn to black-market products like this to exercise their freedoms. Sadly, we live in a state where the government and pharmaceutical companies can encroach on personal freedoms. Politicians like RFK Jr. could help us push back so that people do not have to break the law to resist government tyranny. In the meantime, individuals like Sciotto who practice civil disobedience are vulnerable and should not expect legal pardons, despite the justification for these actions.