The Secret Service has easily committed the security failure of the decade this July, which almost cost Donald Trump his life. Its actions were so incompetent that any rational person may wonder whether the Secret Service is hiding something from the general public.

To make things even worse, the Secret Service has not displayed a strong sense of urgency to ensure that future assassination attempts do not occur on its watch. While some of the Secret Service Employees were terminated, this federal agency now seems to have moved on to other irrelevant tasks, such as its upcoming DEI event this October.

Months later, Trump experienced another assassination attempt, and it really isn’t that surprising considering the shocking state of the Secret Service and other federal entities. The Secret Service needs to stay sharp and focused to protect Trump and other politicians in the coming months. The risk of another assassination attempt is high, and DEI isn’t going to help the Secret Service be prepared to address it.

The Toxic Rise of DEI: Federal Departments and Agencies Too!

DEI has experienced massive growth in multiple parts of the economy, despite its flawed logic, racism, and inferior outcomes. There has been rapid growth in DEI-related jobs, despite setbacks in the economies, and many universities and other organizations have been increasingly implementing DEI programs.

What is most shocking, is that federal departments and agencies like the Department of Homeland Security have also been strongly pushing DEI. The DHS recently published its new 2024-2028 Technology Strategy Plan, in which its #1 goal is to advance DEI.

There are two very shocking trends to note here. The fact that the DHS is significantly focusing on DEI is a major concern, but in this case, DEI is listed as the DHS’s primary area of focus. Moreover, this trend is not limited to just the DHS but has taken hold of organizations like the FBI, CIA, and others.

Entities like the Department of Homeland Security and Secret Service are responsible for the safety and security of the American population, and should not allow themselves to be distracted by policies like these.

The Secret Service Loves DEI: But They Don’t Care About Trump

The Secret Service, which has also been heavily pushing DEI policies, had one of its most embarrassing and disgraceful moments in July, when it failed to cooperate with local police to prevent an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Months after this event, the Secret Service denies that DEI has been a major distraction and claims that it had nothing to do with the assassination attempt.

Mike Lee recently criticized a Secret Service event that will focus on DEI. This event will take place just shortly after the Secret Service embarrassed itself and put Donald Trump’s life in danger due to their incompetence in July.



The Secret Service will hold a five-day event that focuses on minority training and the full power of diversity in its workforce. The Secret Service has been under fire for its failure to protect Donald Trump and is still being investigated for its incompetence. The Senate recently released a 94-page report highlighting its failures, which were all easily preventable.

The Secret Service should be treating its failure with great urgency, and focusing on new training events that help it better coordinate with other departments and identify basic security risks.



This lack of urgency in protecting a former president, who is currently running again, is a very new phenomenon in this country. Sadly, many people wish that the Secret Service had failed and allowed the shooter to kill Trump.

One has to wonder whether some Secret Service members secretly harbor similar feelings about Trump and care more about their diversity events. One thing is clear, hatred for Donald Trump is still alive, and the threat of an additional assassination attempt is very high. In this environment, Trump and other presidential candidates need a clear and focused Secret Service, which can help prevent these assassination attempts.

The 30x30 Initiative: Doubling Down on DEI Hiring

The Secret Service has been dismissing valid criticism about the mishandling of its security services in July and has insisted that its toxic DEI policies were not related to its failure.

The Secret Service recently launched a 30x30 Initiative, which seeks to have 30% of its workforce be composed of women by 2030. Setting a quota like this is a terrible move by the Secret Service, and this decision could further impact its future success. It should be focusing on credentials and security first, instead of trying to fill a self-imposed DEI quota.



The Secret Service already proved that its DEI pursuits have been a distraction, one which almost resulted in Donald Trump’s death. This is a more appropriate time for the Secret Service to focus on its core purpose, and drop all DEI initiatives.



After Trump’s first assassination attempt, many people criticized the vulnerability of the Secret Service and other federal agencies and noted that Trump would be very vulnerable to another assassination attempt. Just 2 months later, another radical individual attempted to assassinate Donald Trump again.

The next couple of months will likely be some of the most dangerous months for Donald Trump, and the Secret Service should have a laser focus on protecting Trump. Based on its failure in July, the Secret Service should be holding training events about how to cooperate with local police departments to prevent assassination attempts instead of focusing on boosting diversity.

Geopolitical Implications: DEI Makes Us Appear Weak

Sadly, many countries will view the United States as a weak country for implementing these DEI policies. This could put Trump and other politicians in a more dangerous position, and countries could take advantage of these weaknesses to coordinate additional assassination attempts.



Trump was recently briefed about threats from Iran to assassinate him in an attempt to politically destabilize the United States.

The perceived weakness of the Secret Service could make the United States more vulnerable to various forms of international attacks. To make matters even worse, the CIA, FBI, and even military branches have been advocating strongly for DEI. This could form a geopolitical Achilles heel, which other countries could take advantage of by striking when they see that we are weak or distracted.

DEI Failing: Federal Agencies Should Lead the Way in Abandoning DEI

DEI has had a miserable track record, and many states, universities, and companies across the country have been scaling back on DEI or slowly abandoning it. Federal agencies like the Secret Service, which are responsible for the lives of various presidential candidates, should focus solely on their core operations. The disastrous, operational failure of the Secret Service should have been a wake-up call for this agency, and future training should instead focus on preventing future failures like this.



The next couple of months are going to be a political battlefield in the United States, and the Secret Service should be solely focused on the new risks posed in this environment. The threat of additional assassination attempts, from radical individuals who may have foreign political ties, is growing and there could be a third assassination attempt on Donald Trump. DEI is the last thing that we should be focused on now.