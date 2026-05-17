

Senator Mike Lee tells Senate majority leader John Thune: “No more Recess until The SAVE Act is passed!”

What kind of Leadership takes a vacation when America’s elections are on the brink of chaos?

Utah senator Mike Lee is calling out Senate Leadership for taking a vacation during a time when our country’s elections are on the brink of chaos. In response to the Senate’s recent two-week Recess, Lee told Senate majority leader John Thune that there will be no more recesses until the save America act is signed into law.

According to a report on X, Lee slammed the recent Senate Recess as a “colossal failure,” particularly with both Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bills pending and election vulnerabilities left open wide.

Sen. Lee wants swift action once back in session.

The stakes don’t get much higher than ensuring that only citizens vote in federal elections. While non-citizen voting in federal elections is not necessarily some wild-eyed conspiracy theory, it is an enormous loophole large enough to allow a deep state truck to pass through. The legislation otherwise known as the Safeguard American Voter eligibility act closes this loophole by mandating proof of citizenship prior to registration to vote.

Simple. Logical.

Unanimously passed the House several months ago. And still, we sit idly by while Senate leaders continue to play politics with something so important.

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