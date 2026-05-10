Mike Lee has called upon the United States Senate to immediately take action on H.R. 1376 (the SAVE America Act) which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration.

Eric Daugherty posted an intense post on X highlighting Lee’s urgent call to action and tagged Elon Musk directly, as well as asking Musk to support the legislation so that there wouldn’t be any culpability on the part of Musk in the “sabotage” of the Save legislation.

As stated previously, this is no exaggeration. Integrity at the polling place is the foundation of Liberty. If we allow our electoral process to become corrupted by ineligible voters, whether it be by big government elites or open border advocates allowing non-citizens to register and vote, our country may never recover from such actions.

Lee, a man known for standing strong on constitutional values, has presented the SAVE Act as the last line of defense America needs today.

Mike Lee’s efforts to enact the SAVE Act are based on years of warning America regarding loopholes in voter registration processes. The SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) specifically addresses the glaring loophole existing under current state laws.

While federal law currently requires U.S. Citizenship in order to vote in national elections, many states use affidavit type documentation to ensure citizenship eligibility to vote locally. Unfortunately, numerous cases of non-U.S. citizens being registered and voting in local elections have been documented across multiple states including Georgia, Virginia and others. Reports have confirmed various examples of these types of abuses.

Daugherty’s X post accurately highlights Lee’s demand for a vote with precise detail. Additionally, Daugherty’s post frames Lee’s request for a vote as treasonous. Musk’s response was equally powerful: stating that blocking SAVE represents a betrayal of each and every American Citizen.

The X posts exchanged between Daugherty and Musk amplified the debate surrounding the proposed SAVE Act, bringing attention to the potential consequences of failing to implement voter ID requirements in national elections. To date, both posts have received millions of views and put pressure on members of Congress to consider a vote on the proposal prior to election day.

Why do we need to address this right now? It’s a secret available to our paid subscribers.