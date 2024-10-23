Mike Lee is taking the side of one of America’s most controversial public figures. The Utah Senator is lauding Elon Musk as a national hero. When FEMA and the federal government refused to provide timely assistance after hurricane Helene, Musk pitched in.

Musk Shows Private Industry can Replace Government

Those on the political left often point to FEMA as sufficient reason for Big Government. However, it took FEMA nearly an entire week to make its way to hurricane-ravaged North Carolina. Hurricane Helene caused mudslides, downed power lines and caused 200+ deaths. During the chaos, the federal government was busy handling a self-inflicted migrant crisis.

Musk saw the government failure unfolding and stepped up as a substitute caretaker of the public. The world’s richest man provided Starlink satellite coverage to connect those in need of hurricane relief. Musk also noted that FEMA blocked Starlink from functioning in an attempt to save face.

“SpaceX engineers are trying to deliver Starlink terminals & supplies to devastated areas in North Carolina right now and @FEMA is both failing to help AND won’t let others help. This is unconscionable!!” – Elon Musk

Not one to miss an opportunity, Musk went on the attack against FEMA and Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg is the nation’s transportation secretary, a position that plays a part in hurricane relief efforts. The two traded barbs on X, making it clear that there is a growing divide between the federal government and some leaders of private industry.

Mike Lee Questions the Efficacy of the Federal Government

As Mike Lee and other conservatives have asked, what sense is there in funding FEMA when it allegedly blocks Starlink from delivering service? Starlink service appears to have been thwarted when needed most, preventing it from reaching towns in North Carolina ravaged by Helene.

The worst possible thing the federal government could have done is block airspace during the public’s time of need. According to Musk and Lee, hundreds of reports came rolling in the aftermath of Helene claiming exactly that.

Lee, Musk and other Republicans are now going as far as accusing the federal government of being negligent. If it weren’t for heroes like Musk, government incompetence would prevent hurricane victims from receiving lifesaving assistance.

It is Musk’s Starlink terminal delivery that connected those in need to the internet after Helene wreaked havoc. However, what the federal government doesn’t want you to know is that it was private helicopters that delivered those Starlink terminals. The deliveries occurred after FEMA allegedly blockaded the area, ultimately delaying locals’ connection to the internet.

Musk is the Hero America Desperately Needs

During times of crisis, it is often brave individuals who step up to do the heavy lifting as opposed to government bureaucrats. Musk’s self-insertion into the aftermath of hurricane Helene resembles that of his actions in 2018.

It was only six years ago when Musk delivered a submersible vessel to the nation of Thailand. The donation helped rescue an entire boys’ soccer team submerged deep in the water.

As Mike Lee points out, Musk is generously donating his time, money and effort to solve the world’s problems. Musk is the same businessman who created the world’s most popular electric vehicle to reduce our dependence on gasoline.

Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, a business that will likely supplant NASA in the quest to make the human species multiplanetary. Though no one wants to think about it, there will come a day when a massive asteroid knocks the Earth out of orbit.

If Musk is successful, he will have transported the species off the planet by that point in time. Such a feat would be the ultimate act of heroism.

Heroes Don’t Wear Government Attire…at Least for the Time Being

You won’t find any FEMA, FBI or government insignias on Musk’s clothing. He is a private citizen in every sense of the concept. However, that could change after the next election.

If Donald Trump is reelected to the White House, he will likely tap into the strengths of Musk. The world’s richest man has agreed to selflessly donate his time to Make America Great Again. If Trump wins, we’ll soon see America’s hero in action, serving as the head of DOGE. DOGE is short for Department of Government Efficiency.

It is in this role that Musk will invoke the spirit of Argentina’s Javier Milei and take a chainsaw to government spending. Look for Musk to take aim at the Department of Education, FBI, CIA, National Public Radio, Public Broadcasting Stations and more.

A collaborative effort between Musk, Mike Lee, Donald Trump and fellow cost-cutters has the potential to be the most heroic act in America’s history: balancing the budget and reducing our $35 trillion national debt.