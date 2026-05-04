Imagine a scenario whereby the next president was elected based upon the non-citizen vote. Sen. Mike Lee has refused to allow such an atrocity to occur.

Lee is urging the Senate to immediately take action regarding the SAVE America Act (a bill which requires proof of citizenship for voter registration).

A highly passionate post from Eric Daugherty, which includes a picture of Lee, demonstrates his urgency. And in addition, Daugherty tagged tech mogul Elon Musk directly.

Musk did not hesitate. He called the failure to pass the SAVE America Act “treason” against Americans.

Imagine that, one of the most powerful businessmen in the world stating that the Senate’s inaction constitutes a direct attack on the United States. Daugherty’s post expresses his extreme anger, and implores Musk to advocate for the cause, and also be wary of any actions which may assist in sabotaging efforts to stop potential widespread voting eligibility abuses.

There is nothing hypothetical about this. Election integrity provides the foundation for liberty. If there is no election integrity, the “big-government elite” and “open border zealot” class can register tens of thousands of ineligible voters and tip the scales permanently.

Lee has been steadfast in defending constitutional principles throughout his career. Therefore, he considers the SAVE America Act as necessary protection for our Republic.

Lee’s advocacy is built upon years of warning about the vulnerabilities in voter registration. The SAVE America Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) is intended to address a significant vulnerability in existing voter registration laws.

Federal law currently requires U.S. citizenship to vote in national elections; however, many states use unverified affidavit-style voter registration processes. There are documented cases of non-citizens, including undocumented aliens, registering and voting in multiple states. Reports have confirmed examples of both Georgia and Virginia allowing voter registration fraud.

Eric Daugherty’s X post highlights Lee’s call for immediate Senate action to require a vote on the SAVE America Act. His post emphasizes the treasonous nature of opposing the SAVE America Act.

Musk agrees with Daugherty that opposing the SAVE America Act is treasonous towards every citizen. Their exchange on X energizes the debate and garners millions of views, thereby placing the issue into high visibility.

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